Gwen Stefani Shows Off Killer Abs & Cleavage In Leopard Booty Shorts, Rhinestone Bra

Once again, Gwen Stefani is defying age.

As fans of the 49-year-old know, Stefani is no stranger to showing off her killer body during performances as well as in her everyday life — including on date nights with beau Blake Shelton. With three kids of her own, this sexy momma is proving that she has one of the best bodies in the business and you can’t blame her for wanting to show it off whenever she gets the opportunity to.

In the most recent update shared with her 8.8 million-plus followers, Stefani posted four sexy images with her adoring fans.

The first image in the series shows the blonde bombshell leaning her head back and belting out a tune on stage. The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks in a high ponytail while also sporting a face full of her signature makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and of course bright red lipstick.

And while her face looks absolutely stunning in the photo, it’s her body that really has heads turning. Along with the rhinestone-adorned bra that she spills out of, Stefani wears a silver belt with pair of leopard booty shorts. Her taut abs are shown through a fishnet piece and fans are also treated to a glimpse of her toned legs in the image. The next few images in the deck show more photos from Stefani’s red hot performance. Since the post went live on her account, fans have gone absolutely nuts.

So far, the new post has earned the mother of three a ton of attention, having garnered over 118,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Stefani know that she looks absolutely stunning while countless others couldn’t help but mention the fact that Blake Shelton is one lucky guy. Of course, a few other followers had no words for the photo and simply commented with flame and heart emoji.

“Blake you are a lucky man!!” one follower gushed on the post.

“Timeless Beauty Queen.. love you Gwen,” another follower chimed in with two pink heart emoji.

“Jeez I thought this was a throw back! How do you not age?” one more follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Stefani is currently performing in Vegas for her residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. According to her website, the singer has a brief break before resuming her show again in July. After that, Stefani has some more time off before she returns to the stage in October for another set of shows.