NBA Rumors: Spurs Get Russell Westbrook In Proposed 3-Team Trade With Knicks, Lakers

Westbrook is reportedly willing to make amends with Patrick Beverley and run it back with the Lakers, but we can't ignore the fact that he fired his agent because he couldn't get him out of the team.

The locker room could be quite volatile and the Lakers are still shopping Westbrook, so we wouldn't be shocked to see that he's traded before this year's deadline, or even before the start of the season.

But how would that happen? Well, in this hypothetical scenario, we believe the Lakers could engage in a three-team deal that goes as follows:

San Antonio Spurs get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick (via Lakers).

New York Knicks get: Doug McDermott.

Los Angeles Lakers get: Evan Fournier, Cameron Reddish, and Josh Richardson.