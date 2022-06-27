MMA News: Nate Diaz Responds To Dana White After Saying He Only Won One Fight In Six Years

Telling Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul is one of the most disrespectful things Dana White could do, but he didn't care.

“I mean, I like Nate, let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five years or six years, you know that. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect and we care about,” White said. “You got the Cerrone’s, Anthony Pettis before he left, Nate Diaz, and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us. You want to be fair to everybody and do the right things.

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not to sh** on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White concluded. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”