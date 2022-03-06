NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Timberwolves In Proposed Deal

Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook is currently facing an uncertain future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The arrival of Westbrook last summer was supposed to make the Lakers a better team in the 2021-22 NBA season, but things didn't go as they expected. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, Westbrook is also clearly struggling to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.

The season is yet to come to an end, but multiple signs are pointing out that Westbrook and the Lakers would be parting ways in the 2022 NBA offseason.