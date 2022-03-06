NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Timberwolves In Proposed Deal

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

JB Baruelo

Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook is currently facing an uncertain future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The arrival of Westbrook last summer was supposed to make the Lakers a better team in the 2021-22 NBA season, but things didn't go as they expected. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, Westbrook is also clearly struggling to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.

The season is yet to come to an end, but multiple signs are pointing out that Westbrook and the Lakers would be parting ways in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Dream Trade For LA Lakers

Getty | Steph Chambers

In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World talked about multiple trade ideas that the Lakers could make in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include a dream blockbuster deal that would enable them to get rid of Westbrook while acquiring two quality players who would help them become a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package centered on Westbrook to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Even if they would also get future draft assets in return, the proposed blockbuster trade would certainly raise some eyebrows among the Timberwolves' fans. However, Goldman offered a simple explanation why the potential deal would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves next summer.

"The Timberwolves make this deal for Russell Westbrook because he's still a valuable NBA player," Goldman wrote. "Brodie's an awful fit next to LeBron James, but his drive and kick game would flourish with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, two excellent three-point shooters."

Proposed Deal A No-Brainer For Lakers

Getty | Michael Reaves

While the Timberwolves are expected to think twice before making the trade, the proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers. The suggested trade would allow the Lakers to replace Westbrook with two younger, starting-caliber players who would complement James and Davis on the court. Russell and Beasley may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but with their ability to space the floor and excel in an off-ball capacity, they would be the perfect role players that the Lakers need around James and Davis.

Sharing the court with two legitimate floor spacers would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when the opposing team's defense traps them.

D'Angelo Russell Returns To Lakers

Getty | David Berding

Russell may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Timberwolves, but he would be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Lakers again. The Lakers were the team that selected Russell as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Aside from the opportunity to represent the Purple and Gold for the second time, leaving the Timberwolves to join forces with James and Davis would give Russell a better chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season.

