Mitch McConnell Slams Democrats' 'Orwellian' Infrastructure Proposal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took aim at the Democratic Party's recent infrastructure proposal on Tuesday, Breitbart reported.

While speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell suggested that the legislation is too liberal in its definition of infrastructure.

"They are embarking on an Orwellian campaign to convince everybody that any government policy whatsoever can be labeled infrastructure."

McConnell's comments echo recent Republican criticism of the bill, which covers a wide range of targets under the banner of infrastructure.

"Less than six percent goes to roads and bridges," he said.