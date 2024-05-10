Barron Trump’s Selection as Florida’s RNC Delegate Is Met With Criticism: “This Is Going to End Very Badly”

The only child of Donald and Melania Trump, Barron Trump, is expected to enter the national political scene in July as a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention. According to the list issued by the Florida Republican Party on Wednesday, Barron was selected as an at-large delegate along with his siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as his sister Tiffany Trump.

As reported by OK, the choice to allow Barron to participate in the election process was opposed by many political pundits. One user commented on X, "I very much believe this is going to end very badly. He's now fair game to the media. I'm actually surprised. I thought Melania would do everything to prevent this but if Barron, now an adult, personally made the decision to participate in his father's circus, so be it." A second user wrote, "Barron Trump has been getting groomed for politics ever since MAGA started foaming at the mouth for a “Trump Dynasty.” Barron getting baptized in the stench of Vonshitzinpantz after a line with Junior was inevitable."

Oh, Barron please don't be your dad. You really got f**cked over and I hope you're a better person than your parents. Aside- how could he not be "picked"?

A third called it 'election fraud' and wrote, "So, 18 year old Barron Trump is now a Florida delegate. The fix is in folks. The election fraud has begun officially. It's unfortunate that Barron has turned out to be as corrupt as his father." A fourth user called the Florida GOP 'a joke' and added, "You proved to me the Florida GOP is a joke when you put Barron Trump as a delegate to the convention. I will sit this one out and take a second look after Trump destroys the GOP party. It will not be pretty."

In both the November election and the August primary, Barron will be able to cast his first ballot. Before that, he is reportedly planning to formally nominate his father as the GOP's presidential contender for a third time at the RNC convention by casting a vote as an at-large Sunshine State delegate. Despite his adult half-siblings' notable involvement in politics, Barron, who was a minor throughout his father's tenure in that position, has been excluded from the public eye. Due to his parents' protective nature, not much is known about the current high school senior. At a claimed height of almost 6 feet, 7 inches, he is the tallest of his half-brothers and half-sisters, surpassing his father's height of 6-3.

Florida's RNC delegation will be significantly impacted by the Trump family. The state party has generally backed Donald Trump's presidential effort this year even before he has been officially nominated. Trump has won the state twice, most recently by almost three percentage points during his unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign. This season, the party found itself in a difficult situation when its home-state governor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, entered the contest for the GOP presidential candidacy. Nevertheless, Florida party leaders announced their support for Trump.