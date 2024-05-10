Andy Cohen Sets the Record Straight About Him 'Sleeping' With John Mayer

The friendship between Andy Cohen and John Mayer has long been a subject of much speculation and gossip in Tinseltown. In a candid new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old Bravo personality didn't mince words when asked about the intense rumor mill surrounding his bond with the 46-year-old musician.

"Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me," Cohen stated plainly. However, he made it crystal clear that there is no romantic relationship. "...Because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in. They assume we're sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not." This isn't the first time Cohen has been forced to address rumors about his 'unlikely friendship' with the Grammy winner. During an interview last year on The Howard Stern Show, Cohen proclaimed "I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other." When pressed by Stern, he swore on his children's lives that their relationship has never actually been an intimate one, as per The Daily Mail.

The speculation surrounding Cohen and Mayer's friendship only intensified after the singer serenaded the TV host with a heartfelt rendition of Diana Ross' It's My House on Cohen's 50th birthday bash in 2018, planting also a kiss on his lips at the end of the performance. Additionally, Mayer in a heartfelt Instagram post, wrote, "I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe, See you tonight 🎈 ♥." The same year, Cohen admitted in an interview with CNN that he understood why fans might make assumptions about them being a couple. "Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption."

Disappointing fans, Cohen insisted that their bond is simply a close platonic friendship between a straight man and a gay man. Meanwhile, Mayer himself also weighed in, harshly criticizing The Hollywood Reporter for even posing the 'deeply flawed' question about whether their friendship could be sexual, The New York Post reported.

The musician slammed the publication's premise as 'specious', arguing the gossip "undermine the public’s ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or real life." He stated bluntly, "If someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don't think that shallow a view deserves clarification." He added that such allegations “...turn the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which...it’s not.