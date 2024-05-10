When Divorce Rumors Did the Rounds as Julie Chrisley’s Husband Todd Persuaded Her for Tax Fraud Scheme

The Chrisley family, known for their reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, has been undergoing a testing situation ever since Todd and Julie Chrisley were put behind bars for their failed financial venture. The couple, found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud totaling millions in June 2022, has seen their lives take a drastic turn, per Daily Mail.

While rumors circulate about a potential divorce, insiders claim that Julie's friends are convinced she might end her 27-year marriage to Todd. The alleged reason behind this speculation is Todd's purported involvement in a 'foolproof plan' that led to both spouses serving time behind bars. However, Jay Surgent, the couple's lawyer, strongly denied any plans for the separation of the couple.

Despite facing reduced sentences in September, with Julie serving five and a half years in Federal Medical Center Lexington and Todd serving ten years in a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, the couple's ordeal seems far from over.

No one is above the law. Even celebrities like trump. Todd &Julie Chrisley were found guilty committing tax evasion &defrauding community banks out of more than 30m fraudulent loans in 6/22 Julie Chrisley was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice &wire fraud. Familiar? — No More (@nomore45th) November 26, 2023

Todd, described as feeling 'hopeless and completely broken,' has reportedly faced backlash from fellow inmates due to his outspoken comments about the prison conditions. Julie, on the other hand, is said to be questioning her marriage, grappling with remorse over her role in the fraudulent scheme. Amidst these challenges, Todd's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been vocal about the difficult situation her parents face. Contrary to rumors suggesting Julie's intention to seek a divorce, Savannah has dismissed such claims.

The reality show Chrisley Knows Best quickly became a household favorite ever since it aired back in 2014. Although it was quite popular, the show ended in 2023, especially after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal trouble. On the 7th of July, 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and Tax Fraud, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

I’m about to see if I can visit julie chrisley she’s in the prison 10 mins away from me — Truly Humbled Under God. (@sshandinx) November 29, 2023

In addition, Julie was found guilty of committing wire fraud. Presently, Todd is serving a revised 10-year prison sentence, while like her husband, Julie is facing a revised 5-year prison sentence at separate Florida Prison Correctional facilities. This will be the first time that the Chrisley family will be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas apart from each other. Todd, in particular, doesn’t seem thrilled in the least about the idea.

I still can't believe my girl Julie Chrisley is in jail for 6 years. — braceface (@jazzzzmeeean) November 22, 2023

According to TMZ, the reality star is rather disgruntled about spending the holiday away from family in an unknown environment with strangers. His attorney, Jay Surgent, claimed that Todd was missing his family dearly and desired to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by their warmth and mirth.

Usually, the family of seven would be gearing up for a grand time, decorating the house, setting up the tree ahead of Christmas, and indulging in other festivities. But alas, it was not meant to be this time.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 30, 2023. It has since been updated.