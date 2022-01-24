Miz & Maryse Plan Birthday Celebration For WWE RAW

WWE has announced that the Miz will throw a "Must See" birthday celebration for his wife this week on RAW.

"After leaving Edge to tend to his fallen wife, courtesy of a brick in Maryse’s purse, The A-Lister was feeling good, proclaiming that he would throw an elegant birthday bash as one last hoorah before he and Maryse battle the pair of WWE Hall of Famers at Royal Rumble," reads a WWE press release on the segment.

Things didn't work out too well for them when they tried to renew their wedding vows a few weeks ago on RAW, however. One might suspect that Edge and Beth Phoenix will be on-hand and could ruin these celebrations as well.

Maryse turned 39 on January 21st, 2022. She spent the day celebrating with her husband and 2 children. Scroll below to reveal photos of the Mizanin's with their two children.