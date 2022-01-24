Miz & Maryse Plan Birthday Celebration For WWE RAW

The Miz and Maryse pulled a fast one on Edge and Beth Phoenix last week on RAW. Maryse cut a promo implying she wanted no part of facing Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble along with her husband the Miz. The Miz then attacked Edge and while Beth wasn't looking, Maryse hit her with her purse. She would later reveal that she had concealed a brick inside the purse which is why Phoenix was so badly hurt from the attack.
This week on RAW, Miz has planned a special birthday celebration for his wife. Scroll down to learn more.