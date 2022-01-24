Miz & Maryse Plan Birthday Celebration For WWE RAW

The Miz and Maryse pulled a fast one on Edge and Beth Phoenix last week on RAW. Maryse cut a promo implying she wanted no part of facing Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble along with her husband the Miz. The Miz then attacked Edge and while Beth wasn't looking, Maryse hit her with her purse. She would later reveal that she had concealed a brick inside the purse which is why Phoenix was so badly hurt from the attack.

This week on RAW, Miz has planned a special birthday celebration for his wife. Scroll down to learn more.

The Miz To Throw The Most 'Must See' Birthday Celebration

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dean_Ambrose_vs._The_Miz_(with_Maryse)_2017-05-12_21-19-36_ILCE-6500_DSC04625_(34597851361).jpg

WWE has announced that the Miz will throw a "Must See" birthday celebration for his wife this week on RAW.

"After leaving Edge to tend to his fallen wife, courtesy of a brick in Maryse’s purse, The A-Lister was feeling good, proclaiming that he would throw an elegant birthday bash as one last hoorah before he and Maryse battle the pair of WWE Hall of Famers at Royal Rumble," reads a WWE press release on the segment.

Things didn't work out too well for them when they tried to renew their wedding vows a few weeks ago on RAW, however. One might suspect that Edge and Beth Phoenix will be on-hand and could ruin these celebrations as well.

Maryse turned 39 on January 21st, 2022. She spent the day celebrating with her husband and 2 children. Scroll below to reveal photos of the Mizanin's with their two children.

The Miz & Maryse

Shutterstock | 564025

The Miz and Maryse have been married since 2014. Maryse signed with WWE originally in 2006 after having been discovered in WWE's Diva Search contest. The Miz was one of the contest hosts.

Prior to signing with WWE, she had been a beauty pageant contestant, having won the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada contest in 2003, and making it to the final the following year as well.

Maryse is a 2x Divas Champion in WWE. Her full-time in-ring career ended in 2011 but she has returned for mixed tag-team matches along with the Miz including when they faced Nikki Bella and John Cena at WrestleMania 33 and against Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell 2018.

The Miz took to social media to write a touching message to his wife on her birthday. Scroll down to reveal what he said.

The Miz Posts Special Message To Maryse On Her Birthday

Over the weekend, the Miz posted photos of his family as they celebrated Maryse's birthday. He caption the photos with the following:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, gorgeous, smart, sexy, caring wife @marysemizanin. Sometimes I need to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is our life. It feels like a dream I never want to end. I love you, Happy Birthday 🎂🎉 "

Their birthday celebrations planned for RAW might not go as well. Scroll down to reveal what else is scheduled for the show.

WWE RAW This Week

Shutterstock | 564025

Just 3 segments have been announced for tonight's show from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. No matches have been officially scheduled as of this writing.

In addition to Miz and Maryse celebrating Maryse's birthday, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to have a weigh-in for their match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Additionally, the new RAW tag team champions the Alpha Academy will face the former champions RK-Bro in an academic challenge. We're not sure exactly what that will entail but expect Riddle to be the star of the show.

