When Donald Trump Told Jared Kushner That Tom Brady 'Could Have Been' His Son-In-Law

President Donald Trump is known for his candid remarks, and when it comes to his family, no topic seems off-limits. Recently, it has been reported that Trump, in a jesting manner, expressed a sentiment that might make his family gatherings look quite different today.

According to The New York Times, Trump has previously suggested on multiple occasions that he 'could have had Tom Brady' as a son-in-law, but fate led him to Jared Kushner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

This isn't the first time Trump has hinted at a hypothetical son-in-law 'switch.' Trump once suggested Ivanka should date the football star Brady. Ivanka's mother, Ivana, revealed in her book Raising Trump, "At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback.

He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it." In fact, back in 2004, Trump praised Brady as a great guy who would make a 'great combination' with Ivanka, as per TMZ.

Years later, when Trump was in the White House, he still brought up Tom Brady in conversations. “Several times Mr. Trump joked that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law. ‘Instead,’ the president said, according to five people who heard him, ‘I got Jared Kushner.’” pic.twitter.com/eyrB1FKMTU — Alexander the Great (@leadpacer) August 28, 2022

Brady, a prominent figure in American football, had a visible connection with Trump leading up to the 2016 election. Reporters spotted a 'Make America Great Again' hat in Brady's locker in 2015, and the quarterback expressed his support for the business mogul's candidacy.

At the time, the NFL player said, "I mean, it’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with," as per Politico.

yeah ok Tom Brady is doing the rich liberal very safe corporate pr move but hey he acknowledged climate change which is better than trump hat in locker lmao — Napoleonpilled (@Handsome_Jake_) September 14, 2023

However, in 2017, Brady decided not to visit the White House after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Speculation surrounded Brady's absence, with rumors suggesting family reasons, particularly related to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

According to TMZ, there were suggestions that Bündchen might have felt jealous of Ivanka because of a potential past relationship between the two. The episode also reportedly left Trump upset; CBS News reported that Trump was unhappy because Brady had 'distanced himself' in the preceding months.

When Kushner told Trump it was getting serious with Ivanka and she was converting to Judaism, Trump says people think I'm Jewish anyway, I've got awards from all these synagogues and they love me in Israel. He then expresses regret that she doesn't go out with Tom Brady instead. pic.twitter.com/gpfsrL7HNi — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 19, 2023

Despite these jests and reported disappointments, the relationship between Trump and his actual son-in-law, Kushner, who served as a senior aide to the president, doesn't appear to be entirely strained. While Trump has, at times, expressed dissatisfaction with Kushner's performance, the two have remained close. Ivanka and Kushner have stood by Trump's side in a tumultuous political environment where other aides have come and gone.

Bingo.



Trump is a billionaire man-child. He’s been able to buy his way into and out of anything and anyone.



The fact that he’s pissed at DeSantis being acquainted with Tom Brady?



Pitiful. — John Rose (@JohnRose_65) November 14, 2023

Whether or not these remarks are made in jest, they shed light on the former President's penchant for candid and unconventional expressions, even when it comes to matters as personal as family. In the ever-evolving narrative of Trump's political career, where figures like Hope Hicks, Rob Porter, and Omarosa Manigault-Newman have left their marks, Ivanka and Jared remain constants in Trump's inner circle.

