When Jennifer Lopez and 'Lazy' Hubby Ben Affleck Had a Full-Blown Fight For This Reason

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have one of the sweetest love stories in Hollywood. The couple initially dated between 2002 and 2004 and were nearly married between those years, before their shocking breakup. After 20 years of seeing other people, getting married, divorcing their respective former partners, and more…They finally rekindled their romance and got married on July 16, 2022. Ever since then, things between them appear as peachy as ever! Or are they?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

There may be some trouble in paradise for Bennifer [A name coined by fans who ship their romance] due to their furry companions as per The Radar Online. Both Lopez and Affleck are known to have an affinity for pets in general and host about eight beautiful dogs and one furry cat at their stunning $60 Million mansion. Their dog breeds include a Goldendoodle - Tyson, two Labradors - Lady and Bunny, two Boxers - Roxy and Bear, and their stunning Mastiff - Champ. The cat Hendrix was adopted and quickly became a close member of the family in 2021 during Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleckreturn)

Having pets in general can be a huge responsibility as they genuinely do need all the love, care, exercise, and cuddles they can get. Even though Affleck and Lopez work in the entertainment industry with busy schedules they still manage to find time to take care of their companions. But, sometimes it can get quite straining and maybe even exhausting if things aren’t evenly balanced. That allegedly seems to have become the case for the so-in-love couple.

An insider close to the couple commented on this newfound issue that Bennifer is facing in their marriage possibly causing some strain on it. The insider said in exasperation: "It’s a complete zoo at their house! Jen swears she’s the only one who ever deals with their mess.” The insider alleges Affleck hasn’t been more proactive in cleaning up after their furry friends finish their business. The insider said: “She’s always nagging Ben to help out more and to at least pick up their poop.”

Furthermore, the insider noted the Justice League actor’s solution to this conundrum that they’ve allegedly found themselves in. The insider claimed: “His answer has been to hire a company to pick up the mess for them, which bugs Jen because he’s more than capable of doing it himself…So in her view, he’s just being lazy.” While this is certainly concerning for fans of Lopez and Affleck, it isn’t the only thing that’s been bothering her in this feud.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez feels rather hurt about her pets allegedly “preferring” Affleck over her. The insider claimed: “They all race to him when he walks in the room. If he leaves the house, they start whining and want to follow him.” Lastly, the insider added while highlighting Lopez’s thoughts: “Basically, he gets all the perks, with none of the work, which is one of Jen’s biggest frustrations with him.” While none of these claims have earned a response from representatives of Lopez and Affleck, how they’re going to tackle co-parenting their furry companions is yet to be seen.