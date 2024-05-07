Tim Scott Slammed Online After Refusing To Say He’ll Accept 2024 Election Results if Trump Loses

Sen. Tim Scott, the presumed vice presidential candidate for former President Donald Trump, came under fire on social media when he failed to provide a clear response when asked if he would pledge to accept the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, regardless of who wins. The South Carolina Republican repeatedly dodged questions on the results of the upcoming election during a May 5 interview on Meet the Press, informing MSNBC host Kristen Welker that there wouldn't be any problems because Trump was already certain to win, HuffPost reported.

What a coward https://t.co/tsFWxTDanT — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 6, 2024

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump,” Scott shot back, deliberately not answering whether he would accept Trump's loss. When Welker pressed on for a straight “Yes or no?” Scott responded with another deflecting statement, saying, “That is my statement.” After Welker persisted for a few more times, Scott said to her, “The American people will make the decision, and the decision will be for President Trump.”

At bottom, democracy requires us to accept electoral losses. When your answer to Welker’s question is “depends on if my guy wins,” as it obviously is here, you are unambiguously anti-democratic and unAmerican. https://t.co/vi50d4Pm1t — Samuel Perry (@profsamperry) May 5, 2024

Despite much back and forth, the senator refused to answer the question directly and continued to accuse the left-leaning television network of prejudice. “This is why so many Americans believe that NBC is an extension of the Democratic Party,” Scott claimed. Netizens were unhappy with the Republican for being unable to answer a simple question, believing he would probably not accept the election results again this year. "They're all coup-bots," a user slammed the senator, accusing pro-Trump Republicans of planning coups.

Another user slammed, "Scott can't answer that question because he knows if Trump loses in the 2024 election, Trump will not accept the results and Scott could potentially be Trump's VP." A user mocked, "The only thing that he can commit to right now is a future of tossing Donald Trump's salad." A user asked, "So the answer is no." Another user retorted, "Because he’s a horrible person who sold his soul for power." Another user mocked Scott, "Yeah...I watched that this morning live. It was painful. You'd think they know this question is coming and have an answer ready to go. Tim was searching...."

Another user mocked in a similar vein, saying, "What a suck-up. Elected representatives who disparage election results." A user suggested, "The desire to be Trump’s running mate that badly is a hideous thing to watch." A user slammed, "At bottom, democracy requires us to accept electoral losses. When your answer to Welker’s question is 'depends on if my guy wins,' as it obviously is here, you are unambiguously anti-democratic and unAmerican."

Trump still maintains his allegation that the results of the 2020 election were rigged, and has hinted that he could end up challenging the results of these elections if they don't favor him. “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” he told USA TODAY earlier in May. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”