Tim Scott Responds to Trump Considering Him for Vice President: ‘Can’t Take My Eye off the Ball’

Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, claimed that his main goal right now was ensuring Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Scott was responding to a question on Fox News about Trump's comment on prospective vice presidential running mates in the general election in November. Over the weekend, Trump disclosed to Maria Bartiromo of Fox News the qualities he hopes to find in a running mate. When Bartiromo questioned Trump about his top choices for vice president, he brought up Scott and Gov. Kristi Noem (R) of South Dakota.

“The only thing I can tell you is that the one thing we need is four more years of President Donald Trump,” Scott said. “We were better off under Trump. In order for us to be successful, the one thing I can’t afford to do is take my eye off the ball. The eye on the ball means making sure that President Trump gets four more years,” he added.

There have been rumors that Scott might be Trump's running mate should the former president win the GOP nomination. The Republican from South Carolina hinted he was open to serving as Trump's vice president Tuesday on Fox and Friends, per The Hill.

“But what we do is focus on what America needs right now and the moment, the best alternative is four more years of President, frankly, Donald Trump. Why? Because of the success we had,” he said. “Joe Biden has devastated the economy. A millennial cannot buy a house. Under President Trump, we had 2 percent inflation. Law and order was restored,” Scott continued.

Scott stated he didn't know whether he was being screened by Trump's staff when presenter Brian Kilmeade asked him about it. Scott refrained from stating if he would take a Cabinet post from Trump if the former president was reelected to the White House.

“Listen, I got to tell you, being a United States senator is a pretty cool gig from my perspective,” Scott said. “I’m a kid that grew up in poverty. My only goal is to make sure that kids growing up in poverty today see themselves in the White House, see themselves running their own business, see themselves graduating from college,” he added.

In an earlier January interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Scott referenced his background as to why he is concentrated on beating Biden, per The Hill. “The only thing I want is four more years of Donald Trump and a Republican majority in the Senate, a majority in the House and the White House, so that poor kids who are today growing up in neighborhoods like I grew up in, have a chance for quality education. I want kids to look to their future and believe that America is their oyster,” Scott said on State of the Union if he wants to be Trump’s running mate. “That’s what I really want,” he explained his ambitions.