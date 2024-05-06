Kim Kardashian Slammed for Photo Editing Again: "What are Those Lumps Under Her Eyes"

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality TV star finds herself in the middle of controversy once again as fans speculate about potential photo editing in recent pictures that surfaced online. The photos, taken at her son Saint’s basketball game, have ignited discussions about the authenticity of her appearance, specifically focusing on perceived lumps under her eyes. In these pictures, Kardashian can be seen attempting to shield her cheeks behind sunglasses while carrying her son Psalm, as they arrived at an auditorium in Calabasas, California. Her outfit included black baggy pants, an oversized jacket, flip-flops, and sunglasses, accentuated by her newly dyed blond hair styled in a low bun. Meanwhile, Psalm flaunted a sports jersey, jean shorts, and sneakers.

Kim Kardashian covers her curves in baggy outfit as she carries her son Psalmhttps://t.co/zRUEWkvdWE pic.twitter.com/u5Sxsfvk0v — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 5, 2024

The criticism over Kardashian’s appearance intensified as Reddit users scrutinized the pictures, pointing out discrepancies between up-close shots and distant ones. Close-up pictures revealed what some described as "lumps" or irregularities under her eyes, suggesting a more natural and unedited look. However, the distance shots appeared smoother, with Kardashian’s cheeks seemingly devoid of the perceived lumps, leading to speculation about photo editing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans and critics hopped in the discussion, with many attributing the changes to cosmetic procedures such as Botox and plastic surgery. One user questioned, "What are those lumps under her glasses?" Another user added, "Those folds be folding." A third added, "Can't hide the puffiness." This incident is not the first, as Kardashian has faced similar controversies in the past. Earlier this month, fans urged her to retire her trademark duck face pout after she shared a selfie on Instagram flaunting her blonde air, as reported by The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In another news, during an appearance at Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live special, she joked about the Tom Brady dating rumors. She quipped, "I'm really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might. Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

As per PEOPLE, she further added, “I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, with high cheekbones, and silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now…Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes…Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players." However, Brady clapped back and exclaimed, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad." Intriguingly, a source revealed, "They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating. Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school, and preparing for American Horror Story which starts production next month."