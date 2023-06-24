Oprah Sells Her Tuscan-Style Villa in Southern California to Jennifer Aniston for Almost $15 Million

Oprah Winfrey recently sold her lavish and breathtaking mansion located in the pristine valley of Montecito all the way in Southern California to "Just Go With It" actress Jennifer Aniston for a great deal of nearly $15 million, according to reports by Dirt.

The award-winning actress snagged the dashing manor for a whopping $14.75 million in total in a very under-the-wraps deal that took place over the last month. This mammoth estate is actually worth $17 million; however, Oprah let this one go for the price that it did. The deal that was at the time underway was reported by Siteline Santa Barbara. The charming television host had only recently purchased the property in 2021 before she bid adieu to it. Back then, Winfrey purchased the mansion for a mere $10.5 million. However, in just a few years its value has propelled.

The home is spread over 2.1 acres of pure serenity and luxury. From the Mediterranean-themed home followed by two guest homes in the form of petite cottages, the estate has elevated to another level of beauty. While the property as a whole has been sold, Winfrey made a decision to sell the main home to Aniston while the two petite cottages were sold as a twin set to her dear friend and personal trainer, Bob Green. Green also happens to be the property manager for the estate.

The entire area of Montecito, home to notable names like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Oprah Winfrey, was urgently ordered to evacuate Monday afternoon.



All residents in Santa Barbara County, home to Montecito, were ordered to shelter in place as well. pic.twitter.com/6PrQxBmtFN — Krista Moran (@keekster3333) January 10, 2023

The interiors of the home have been kept rather hush-hush in terms of pictorial representations. However, sources reveal that this marvel of a home was first built in the year 1998 and was then known as a Tuscan Farmhouse. Shortly after its construction, it was sold to a family known as the Shumans who paid a small fortune of $2.8 million, a hefty sum back in the day. The family then completely renovated the home adding more warmth and an inviting atmosphere to the place.

The main home is said to boast four massive bedrooms and three bathrooms. This is followed by the highlight of the house: an exquisite powder room with a massive space of 4000 square feet. Each room has been designed with rather rustic tones and modern furnishings. The accents of the home give off a soothing aura that simply fills the atmosphere with a sophisticated tone.

It isn't just the inside that dazzles; the outside of the home too breathes tranquility and a peaceful aura. With lush gardens adorning the vicinity followed by the mighty oak tree which graces the property in a healthy population, it's quite literally breathing in the fresh and crisp air, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

