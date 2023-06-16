Kim Kardashian Admits to Getting Botox in a Very Unexpected Place After Denying Getting Plastic Surgery

Kim Kardashian has finally admitted to getting Botox in an unexpected place, which surprised her fans as the SKIMS founder has constantly denied going under the knife in the past.

In a Snapchat post on May 25, Khloé Kardashian shared a preview of the third season of The Kardashians on Hulu. In the clip, Kim Kardashian disclosed that she receives Botox injections in her neck. During a recording session for their album, the vocal coach mentioned having to use her neck muscles while singing. Kim amusingly replied that she likely had Botox in half of her neck muscles, preventing her from fully utilizing them. This humorous exchange highlights her candid approach to discussing her cosmetic procedures, as per Pop Sugar.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes a Sly Jab at Ex Husband Kanye West in a Recent Video on Her 'Manifest List'

Although Kim Kardashian has vehemently denied undergoing any surgical procedures in the past, she has acknowledged experimenting with non-invasive laser skin treatments like vampire facials and occasionally receiving Botox injections, as reported by The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

The procedure that Kim is likely talking about is the "TrapTox," which involves injecting botox into the upper neck and shoulders, specifically targeting the trapezius muscle. As reported by Grazia, the "TrapTox" trend gained significant attention on TikTok this year. The treatment garnered over 458,000 views on TikTok, becoming a popular topic among users of the platform.

Kim Kardashian chose not to reveal the reasons behind her singing lessons or the initial motive for getting Botox in her neck. However, this isn't the first instance where the future lawyer has openly discussed her ventures into experimental beauty treatments. According to People, in 2019, Kim shared a glimpse of her neck laser treatment with her Instagram followers. She visited the Skin Thesis skincare clinic in West Hollywood, a favored destination for her beauty needs.

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Diet Plan 'Helps Fight Killer Cancers by Starving Tumors'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

During her visit, Kim tried out the Skin Thesis 4D Tightening Laser, which she explained stimulates collagen production internally. The clinic's Instagram page mentioned that the treatment employs a 4D laser called Fotona4D, which promotes collagen stimulation, skin remodeling, and the addition of volume without the use of injectables. In the video clip, Kim can be seen wearing white glasses while the aesthetician performs the laser treatment inside her mouth towards the corners of her lips. She also shared a close-up shot of the laser being used on her neck. In her caption, Kim emphasized the significance of neck treatments, stating, "The neck is key."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Would Have Been 'Working at Macy's' Had She Not Achieved Fame

During a 2022 interview with Allure, Kim acknowledged having "a little bit of Botox," but she firmly stated that she has not had any filler injections. She clarified that her cheeks and lips have never been augmented with fillers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Shortly after the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians was released, news about Kim Kardashian's treatment surfaced. The trailer had already hinted at Kylie Jenner's intention to confront the societal standards established by herself and the Kardashian-Jenner family. "All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," in a scene from the trailers, Kylie's voice can be heard addressing her sisters.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's Shy in the Bedroom: 'I'm a 'Lights-off' Girl'

Kim Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Feels 'Sad' About Pushing Her Kids Into 'Fame': "No One's Easily Happy"