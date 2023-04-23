Kylie Jenner Says It's A 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery' On Her Face

Kylie Jenner has said that it's a "misconception" that she's had extensive cosmetic surgery, and aside from insecurities about her lips, she's always felt confident about her appearance. In a new cover story for HommeGirls Vol. 9, out May 4, the makeup mogul and mom of two opens up about her on-and-off relationship with lip fillers, which began when she was 17, and the perceptions that have come with it.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Jenner said. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room." She continued, "I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Talking about her first experiences with makeup, Jenner says, “My mother had the greatest makeup collection. She had all these beautiful Chanel eyeshadows that I was obsessed with. And so many lipsticks. I would just play in her makeup and get in trouble. When YouTube came around, I’d watch tutorials just to do my makeup to go to school.” Asked for her makeup advice, the Kylie Cosmetics founder says, “I think less is more. I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles, and my bushy brows.”

Jenner said during the 2021 "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion that her "love for makeup" stemmed from insecurities around her lips, which began after a boy told her that she was a "good kisser" but had "such small lips." Her inaugural beauty product was the Kylie Lip Kit, which launched in 2015. While the beauty mogul has been open about getting lip fillers, she denied in a 2019 interview with PAPER Magazine that she had ever had plastic surgery. "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told the magazine in 2019. "I'm terrified. I would never."

Jenner told HommeGirls that being a mother has changed her outlook on beauty and her own self-confidence. "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me." That same air of self-security is what Jenner wants to pass down to her 5-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, 31. She wants her firstborn to know "that she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself," said Jenner.

Jenner's comments come amid rumors that she is dating actor Timothee Chalamet. A source told Entertainment Weekly that the pair are "keeping things casual at this point."