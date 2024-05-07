Netizens Criticize Ben Affleck's 'Plastic Surgery' as He Goes on Epic Rant Onstage Tom Brady Roast

Fans of Netflix's live roast of NFL legend Tom Brady weren't fond of Ben Affleck's unexpected monologue. The Batman actor not only appeared noticeably different on stage but also lost all humor throughout the live performance and went on an insane tirade. As per Page Six, viewers of The Roast of Tom Brady mocked Affleck's new look speculating he had undergone plastic surgery to look younger, "Ben Affleck is hard launching a new face at the Tom Brady roast tonight," one fan criticized on X.

Ben Affleck is hard launching a new face at the Tom Brady roast tonight — J.J. (@J_Dot_J) May 6, 2024

@cremaschi_j joked: "Ben Affleck is on stage fresh from a facelift"

Ben Affleck is on stage fresh from a face lift — Juana Cremaschi (@cremaschi_j) May 6, 2024

@Hmmmthere tweeted: "Ben Affleck couldn’t afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That’s permanent."

Ben Affleck couldn’t afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That’s permanent. — Hmm There (@Hmmmthere) May 6, 2024

@selfdagod wrote: "#theroastoftombrady What’s going on with Ben Affleck’s face? He looks like Curious George!"

#theroastoftombrady

What’s going on with Ben Affleck’s face?

He looks Curious George! 😂 🍌 🐵 pic.twitter.com/ij2zvvnSVq — Self Da God (@selfdagod) May 6, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bellocqimages

@gfLaughsAlot asked, “This is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It’s almost like he had some nips & tucks done.”

THIS is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It’s almost like he had some nip & tucks done. — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) May 6, 2024

@iamrachelwolf wondered if his wife Jennifer Lopez is behind his transformed face: "People are tweeting that Ben Affleck had plastic surgery. Is it true? Whenever one partner tries to change the other, the marriage is doomed."

People are tweeting that Ben Affleck had plastic surgery. Is it true? Whenever one partner tries to change the other, the marriage is doomed. — Rachel Wolf RIPKona 🌈💔🐾 🐕‍🦺 (@iamrachelwolf) May 6, 2024

@notwellpodcast wrote: "Ben Affleck’s face at the Tom Brady roast looked like Bruce Springsteen after a three-day bender. What is going on?" #benafflecksface #notwell #roastoftombrady

Ben Affleck’s face at the Tom Brady roast looked like Bruce Springsteen after a three-day bender. What is going on? #benafflecksface #notwell #roastoftombrady — Not Well Podcast (@notwellpodcast) May 6, 2024

As per The NYPost, the Argo actor went on an epic rant while on stage and called out online trolls who criticize Brady. “Fans have your back. You guys out there talking s – – t, all right, behind your f – – king keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a bitch,” he said. Affleck also blasted Brady and other athletes for having to endure hurtful remarks on the internet while still giving it their all on the field. “I can’t think of a more f – – ked up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful,” he told the live crowd.

The Oscar winner later admitted that his seemingly candid jokes weren't landing well. “I don’t think I’ll ever get this chance again. I’m probably never going to work again, actually, after tonight,” he said. Viewers eventually dubbed his speech a "car crash."

I am straight up going to watch the Tom Brady roast because people cannot stop talking about how bad Ben Affleck was, and that's a car crash I would like to see, because huh?

Not everyone's funny. Embrace what you're good at, no? pic.twitter.com/ZUPasoHnCi — Monica (@monicagivati) May 6, 2024

Affleck has been close friends with Brady for a long time and is a devoted New England Patriots fan. He voiced his dissatisfaction in 2020 at the quarterback's NFL franchise switch. “Watching the Patriots, led by Tom Brady, it’s inspired me personally, and I know so many people,” he said on Tiki & Tierney, via CBS Sports. “Sports means a lot to people. They project a lot onto it. It gets people very emotional, and people really invest. I love Tom Brady as a Patriot, but he’s also a great guy and a great athlete, and I’d root for him if he played somewhere else.”

Ben Affleck’s plastic surgery is so bad that it makes Tom Brady’s new face look decent. — bbs (@BurritoBrosShit) May 6, 2024

As per Newsweek, Affleck's new look can be attributed to the fact that he is currently filming The Accountant 2. He is all set to reprise the role of Christian Wolff, who was notable for having a clean-shaven appearance and hence Affleck has been sporting the chiseled look ever since.