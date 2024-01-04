This Christmas, Kim Kardashian shared several photos with her kids and other family members on Instagram. At Kim's extravagant Christmas celebration, her daughter North West made a style statement, as she donned her father, Kanye West's iconic 2016 Met Gala outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Expert Thinks Kim Kardashian Would Be 'Happy' if Kanye and Bianca Censori Start a Family Together

Kim looked stunning in a vintage ice-blue Mugler gown as the family dressed to impress in chilly tones for the yearly celebration. Wearing the same glistening Balmain jacket that Kanye wore at the 2016 Met Gala, North, 10, was beaming. She accessorized it with white slacks, a white turtleneck, and a hefty silver necklace, with delicate silver shoes poking out from under her hemline.

Several people shared their opinions on North's choice of clothing. One Redditor wrote, "North West wore Kanye's Balmain jacket from the 2016 Met Gala for Christmas." One fan commented, "The love North has for her father is so strong." Another one said, "It’s actually sweet that she kept all of Kanye’s clothes." One wrote, "I love seeing sweet father-daughter relationships. North adores her papa. I hope he focuses on his mental health, so he can maintain this bond with his babies." A fourth one said, "She upcycles a lot of her father’s clothes. Interesting."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In an Instagram Story, addressing North's outfit, Kim wrote, "You know North went through the archives to pick her dad's Balmain Met jacket, Ifykyk." Last year in December, North was spotted in Disneyland with Kanye and his new spouse, Bianca Censori, according to TMZ. In the photos, North and Kanye are clicked holding hands as they stroll across the park.

Also Read: 10 Times Kim Kardashian Tore Her Sisters Into Pieces with Her Savage Attitude on 'KUWTK'

This is one of the first occasions North has been seen in public with her stepmother. However, because they are now co-workers, their connection is more than just fun and games. North will be featured on West and Ty Dolla $ign's next album, Vultures, and is kicking off her rap career early. As reported by TMZ, at an album listening party, North appeared on stage and lip-synced to her portion of the song "You Don't Want (North Interlude)."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Also Read: Kanye West Posts Wife Bianca Censori's NSFW Pics After Slamming Kim Kardashian for ‘Over Sexualizing’

When North made her Vogue magazine debut at the age of nine months, she immediately established herself as a mainstay of the fashion world. Just before turning two, she appeared in the front row of her dad's Yeezy presentation, obligingly positioned between Beyoncé and Anna Wintour. This is not the only time she wore something from her father's archive. Back in 2022, at Paris Fashion Week, North made an appearance with her mother.

She was wearing a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye's now-defunct streetwear brand, Pastelle. Kanye's first genuine fashion endeavor, Pastelle, was founded in 2004. However, despite creative involvement from industry luminaries like the late Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones of Dior Homme, the collection never made it onto shop shelves.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Fans Aghast by the Odd ‘Spot’ on Her Nose in Unfiltered New Photo That Promotes SKKN

Internet Finds 'Fake' Kim Kardashian's Interaction With Paris Hilton 'Cringe' at Christmas Eve Party