Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Defends Daughter Alabama Barker’s Rap Career: “My Kids Were Raised on Tour Bus”

Alabama Barker, 17, is reportedly getting support from her mother, Shanna Moakler. In an interview with Page Six, Shanna, 48, praised her daughter's rap career, calling it "amazing" and a "natural progression" given that her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, raised her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Shanna told the outlet, "I think her rap career is amazing. My kids were raised on a tour bus from the time they were born. Every creed and every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that’s not gonna change. So for me, it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world."

She continued, "I think her father both understands the nature of the industry [and] that genre of music. I think there’s a real love for it, and I think there’s a deep respect for it as well. I know that they would never do anything without that respect. They literally traveled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists, and hip-hop artists in the world, and [for Alabama’s] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barker Wellness Co (@barkerwellness)

Shanna said that her daughter had a level of 'assurance' that is uncommon among teenagers. After receiving criticism for her rapping in May, Alabama responded by defending her abilities. She defended her position on social media. She said, according to People, "I'm tired of people saying I don't know anything about rap music, I wasn't raised around rap music, I wasn't anything. So, let's take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well."

The model then shared pictures of herself with famous rappers, including Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and A$AP Ferg. She then added, "Since I could walk, I was in the music industry, I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything. So, for the people that say, 'Oh, she doesn't know anything about rap music.' I've been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock. I'm beyond grateful for that and blessed. It's not okay for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting."

According to Daily Mail, she released a new TikTok video of herself rapping along to her new tune in the middle of May, and it immediately drew criticism from fans and critics alike. Lyrics like "We ain't together, when I'm with him he knows I'm the most real" and "I ain't no opposition, all these b***hes in their feelings" were clearly visible on her lips as she sang along in the video. She walked out wearing a full face of makeup and flashing an orange wig with a blonde streak. When the aspiring artist first started rapping, her fans noticed a difference in her singing and accent. One confused viewer tweeted, "I don't understand how white girls be rich and decide to do this. the way I would be at a pool spending money somewhere like what."

Landon, Barker's elder brother, is 19 years old. In addition, her mother, Shanna, has a 24-year-old daughter named Atiana De La Hoya with her ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya. Currently, Alabama has 1.9 million Instagram followers and 3.9 million TikTok admirers.

