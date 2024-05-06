'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Said This About Son Garrison's 'Unrecognizable' Transformation

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2023. It has since been updated.

In an Instagram update, TLC star Janelle Brown revealed a huge change in her son Garrison’s appearance during their family Thanksgiving celebration, shedding light on his ever-evolving look. Even though her ex-husband, Kody Brown (54), was not present for the festivities, there was still one family member who grabbed everyone's attention with a seemingly dramatic transformation. Janelle’s son, Garrison, sported a completely shaved head, making him almost unrecognizable. The reality star addressed his newfound look in the caption, asserting, "Thanksgiving dinner for my Flagstaff tribe with the bonus of Gabe's roommates. Before you ask - yes, that is Robert on the left. He shaved his head a week or so ago, and it's growing back."

Garrison, whose full name is Rober Garrison Brown, has undergone a significant change since his last public appearance in October, where he still had a full head of hair. Janelle explained that the family celebration included not just her immediate family but also Garrison’s roommates, adding a unique aspect to the gathering. The post gave her fans a glimpse into their Thanksgiving festivities, with Janelle also opening up about the grounding experience of preparing to host a large group.

As per The Sun, she recounted, "It was incredibly grounding today to cook for the group. I watched the Macy's parade, cooked, baked, and just hung out today. Everyone has left now, and Savannah and I are relaxing. It was a great day." The change in Garrison’s appearance comes amid family struggles, as captured in season 18 of Sister Wives. Garrison and his younger brother, Gabe, have faced challenges in maintaining their relationship with their father, Kody, specifically during the pandemic.

Kody previously said, "I've reached out to Garrison and Gabriel. I reached out to them just before Christmas and I reached out to them after. No, they're blocking me. They're not interested in talking to me." Garrison, in particular, expressed resentment toward his father while talking to Christine Brown; he asserted, "Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house, I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted - that he told me I should never get."

Despite the family drama, Janelle, Meri, and Christine have somewhat distanced themselves from Kody and his other wife, Robyn, effectively ending the plural marriage arrangement. The recent virtual family reunion also had Kody and Robyn sitting side by side, and it did not seem as though Janelle had any issues with this. Janelle said in a confessional, "I think it's great that Robyn and Kody are on this call. They are a couple. I don't have a problem with seeing them as a couple, them participating in family stuff as a couple. It's just what it is."