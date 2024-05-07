Tom Brady Roasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "14-year-old" Fan Base in Netflix Comedy Special

Tom Brady mocked lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during his Netflix live roast special on Sunday, May 5, 2024. While the night of Greatest Roast of All Times: Tom Brady (G.O.A.T) was mainly dedicated to the retired quarterback at the receiving end of all the jokes, at one point, he aimed at the new crazy fan base of Kelce which is mostly Swifties.

"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest?" Brady took a jibe at the tight end's games packed with Swift's loyal fans. "It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls. And in honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs' eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off," he concluded his savage joke, directly dragging at the 34-year-old pop star in his pun, per Page Six.

I mean- it wasn’t that bad but it’s annoying that @TomBrady thinks Tay’s fans are all 14 year old girls. Not true at all but whatever. Had to bring her up for more relevancy of course 🙄. Tayvoodoo is my favorite thing. — Lea Cash (@LeaCash) May 6, 2024

Kelce led the Kansas City Chief to win three Super Bowls in 2020, 2023, and 2024. Although when they won in 2020, it marked Chief's first-ever victory since 1970, this year gained more popularity because of the presence of the Bad Blood singer in the stands. Undeniably, Swift has an abundant fan base which showed up in large numbers to the games to support her love story with the tight end.

However, the jokes were all in good spirits after all. But predictably, Swifties responded to Brady on X, formerly Twitter, before Kelce or Swift could react to the roast. A die-hard fan, @corneliastagain, called out the retired footballer, "One thing about me is that even if it’s a joke, if Taylor Swift's name is in your mouth I will be on guard Tom Brady, I'm in ur walls!!!!"

i’m sorry this joke is bad cause they broke the loudest stadium record before taylor swift and mahomes were in the picture. they did that with pure love and adoration for the chiefs. tom brady you’re a hag get your facts straight!! https://t.co/ucmw5sZMWe — ll Most Wanted (@cmebeyiris) May 6, 2024

one thing about me is that even if it’s a joke, if taylor swift’s name is in your mouth i will be on guard 🤺 tom brady im in ur walls!!!! — bethany ♡ tortured poet 🪶 (@corneliastagain) May 6, 2024

Another Swiftie, @delicatewuji, warned, "Any tongue that rises against Taylor Swift will fall. Brady man you tayvoodoo is gonna get you soon." A third football fan, @cmebeyiris, defended, "I'm sorry this joke is bad cause they broke the loudest stadium record before Taylor Swift and Mahomes were in the picture. they did that with pure love and adoration for the chiefs. Tom Brady, you're a hag get your facts straight!!"

It was the Roast of Tom Brady. Don't take it seriously at all. That's literally the whole point of the show is to roast people. I've seen way worse things said at those things. He did a great job actually. — Ericka Hough (@ErickaHough) May 6, 2024

But it’s a roast. Those kind of jokes are to be expected — Danielle (@danielle123174) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, others asked Swifties to calm down and take the jokes in their stride. @ErickaHough explained, "It was the Roast of Tom Brady. Don't take it seriously at all. That's literally the whole point of the show is to roast people. I've seen way worse things said at those things. He did a great job actually." @KerriKac echoed, "You know, it's a comedy show and he most likely has comedy writers.... it was funny!"

Brady didn't just come after Kelce and Swift. He roasted another guest of the night Kim Kardashian who was booed by the audience while introducing the host and comedian Kevin Hart. "Alright, alright, alright," the SKIMS mogul said as the boos grew louder, per Deadline. While Hart was heard saying, "Whoa! Whoa!"

The former footballer trolled the reality star referring to her ex-husband and controversial rapper Kanye West. He joked, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad," as the boisterous crowd cheered on.