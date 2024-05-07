King Charles Writes Letters to Friends Reassuring He's "Determined" to Beat Cancer Anyhow

The British Monarch King Charles was diagnosed with (some type of) Cancer in an official statement by Buckingham Place on February 5, 2024. Since he's been undergoing treatment following a break from media appearances and royal duties, the 75-year-old is fighting the disease with a positive spirit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Rooke

The news broke the nation and Charles's well-wishers grew concerned for his poor health. However, a recent report by The Times revealed that although the disease has caught the monarch off-guard, he's facing it with determination and optimism. He's currently undergoing treatment at The London Clinic.

Amid his suffering, he hasn't forgotten to reassure his loved ones, including close pals who have been waiting with bated breath to ensure the monarch's health is improving. Fortunately, some friends of Charles told the correspondents of the outlet they received updates on his health in the form of letters.

One friend said while he wrote about his "somewhat battered health," the letter was "full of light." Another recipient claimed Charles described his "determination" to fight back against his life-threatening disease, meanwhile, a third said his writing was "full of exclamation marks" as he maintained optimism throughout while detailing his recovery.

Statement from Buckingham Palace concerning His Majesty The King’s health. pic.twitter.com/qaeDeea4RK — The Royalists (@TheRoyalistsUK) February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace informed, "During The King's recent hospital procedure a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments during which he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The statement further read, "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

After Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, her elder son Charles was next in line to take over the British throne. Subsequently, the coronation of the heir took place on May 6, 2023, and Prince Charles became The King of the British Kingdom.

In not more than a year, Charles' health crisis shook the nation and the British population questioned the future of the empire. However, His Majesty's openness about his illness developed a deeper connection with him and his people since the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Anna Whitelock, a professor of the history of the monarchy at City University, London, said, "Ultimately, the great leveler is health. And the fact is, the royal family, like so many other families, are coping with a cancer diagnosis. And I think that has … taken the energy out of big challenges to the king," per AP News.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales https://t.co/NExqLswT3q — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 30, 2024

The year began on an unfortunate note for the British royal family. After Charles, his daughter-in-law and wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery. She informed of her health after a wave of media scrutiny and bizarre speculations in a video post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official X, formerly Twitter account.