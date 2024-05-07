Cop Assaulted in Jan 6 Capitol Riots Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Sickening’ Vow To Pardon Convicts

A veteran police officer assaulted during the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection finds it 'sickening' that Donald Trump continues to pledge pardon for rioters accused of violence during the incident. During his May 5 appearance on MSNBC, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer, Michael Fanone, was questioned on the recent remarks made by Trump as a part of his reelection campaign. Fanone denounced Trump's celebration of the rioters last month, Raw Story reported.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to pardon January 6 insurrectionists. That could include the man who attacked you with a stun gun. What do you think of that possibility?" the host asked the ex-cop over the weekend. "I think it is sickening," he replied, slamming Trump. "I mean the idea that a president or presidential candidate in the United States of America would align himself with individuals who assaulted police officers, who were simply doing their job like myself on January 6th at the United States Capitol."

Officer Michael Fanone of DC Metropolitan police who tried to stop Trump-supporting insurrectionists from attacking the Capitol on 6 January has revealed that some rioters shouted “‘Kill him with his own gun!” as he lay injured on the ground.



You don't deserve to be near the… pic.twitter.com/MnLwb27guo — Vladimir Herrera (@dcvlad) April 29, 2024

After being beaten and electroshocked by Trump supporters in 2021, Fanone had a heart attack and suffered severe brain damage. Subsequently, individuals who attacked him received lengthy prison sentences. Fanone spoke to HuffPost on May 3, denouncing Trump's TIME Magazine interview too. During the conversation, Trump stated there won't be any political violence following the election in November if he wins. “If we don’t win, you know, it depends,” he said. Fanone said he wasn't surprised by what Trump said.

“And I think every American should — everyone in the world should — believe Donald Trump in the things that he says because there’s a method to the madness.”#TrumpIsACriminal

Michael Fanone Says This Is What Shocks Him About Trump's 'Evil Manifesto' https://t.co/g5j4Uldsbi — vera liberta (@veraliberta22) May 5, 2024

“I wasn’t surprised, but it’s still shocking to see an American presidential candidate spell out his — I don’t know what to call it,” Fanone said, reflecting on Trump's statements. “Evil manifesto, and do it in a somewhat respectable news magazine, for everyone to behold.” Trump's repeated promises to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters, according to the ex-cop, are a 'dog whistle' and a 'call to action' to his supporters, indicating that they won't be held accountable if they carry out violence on his behalf.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool

“If he doesn’t win, then he’ll use any and every means at his disposal to either destroy the system and democracy or try to put himself back in the seat of power,” Fanone said. The retired officer claimed that Trump's inability to rule out violence during the next election and his promise to pardon, are essentially more signals to his followers to 'stand by'.

“Criminals learn every time they’re exposed to law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend, prosecute, punish,” Fanone said. “They evolve.” Fanone explained, “Donald Trump saw what his failures were, or at least what the failures of those around him were in attempting to subvert democracy on Jan. 6. And he’ll make sure that people...who are not going to be corrupted, no longer exist in our government.”