Marjorie Taylor Greene for Lamenting Her Jan 6 Attempts Weren’t ‘Successful’: ‘Treasonous’

The internet took on extreme right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a close friend of former President Donald Trump after she raised eyebrows this week when she bemoaned the inability of MAGA to reverse the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Greene initially voiced her displeasure with the House GOP's botched attempt to remove President Joe Biden during a town hall in Georgia.

“If I had it my way, we would have impeached him a long time ago,” the conspiracy-theory-promoting representative, who has addressed white supremacist gatherings before, declared to the crowd, per HuffPost. As a devoted follower of Donald Trump, Greene has declined to acknowledge the former president's loss to Biden in 2020. She has also referred to the Trump supporters who were detained during the Jan. 6 Capitol storming as “political prisoners.”

This person should not be in any position of consequence.



Jan 6 was the first time in my life that we Americans were denied the grace and beauty of a peaceful transition of power. It was and it continues to be alarming https://t.co/fkPoaNQSlG — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) April 10, 2024

“Actually, if I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on Jan. 6 and he wouldn’t even be president,” Greene added. “I’m getting better, though. We’ll get there,” she vowed. Biden's campaign staff posted Greene's remark on X, formerly Twitter, and Greene was swiftly slammed by netizens.

"Is this an admission to something?! Really shocking, she finally said it out loud. Hope the DOJ, and FBI heard this," a user slammed her on X, while another pounced on her, asking on X, "How on earth is this woman in Congress?" Another user simply commented on X, "Treasonous." Another user slammed on X, "Shouldn’t MTG be detained and prosecuted as an insurrectionist, similar to those who she incited and have already been sentenced and are in jail? DOJ?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

A user slammed her and the DOJ on X, "If we had a DOJ worth a damn… they would be visiting her shortly after she said it." Another user shared on X, "There are many countries in the world where a treasonous statement like this would get you on Death row! God bless America!" A user slammed Greene, saying on X, "Marge is a traitorous insurrectionist clown."

@RepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gift that keeps on giving. If political discourse were a garden, she'd be the gnome you hide in the back, hoping the neighbours don't see. Her recent musings about January 6th are like reminiscing about a failed soufflé at a dinner party—except… — Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) April 9, 2024

Another user shared on X, "She should not be in Congress and perhaps should be on trial for Jan 6th." Another user pointed to the hypocrisy of Trump allies in defending MAGA rioters but shaming BLM. The user wrote on X, "How can this be our America? How can so many whitewash a rebellion as something more peaceful? How can they not see it as a rejection of democracy? How can they view it as anything less than the terrorist act it was? If it was BLM or ANTIFA, surely their position would change."

Admitting to treason? — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) April 9, 2024

Greene was slammed by the internet recently after an earthquake hit NYC and she claimed it was a sign from God for Americans to "repent." "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter, per HuffPost."Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens." Many individuals made fun of Greene's tweet on social media.