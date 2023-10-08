The well-known Indian-American presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has recently made headlines, not for his political aspirations or plans, but for reportedly expanding his household staff in the pursuit of the perfect nanny. According to a report, a job listing on the exclusive platform EstateJobs.com is looking for a nanny for a jaw-dropping annual salary of $100,000, leading all speculations and signs to point at entrepreneur Ramaswamy, who is a father of two young sons.

The job description on the website portrays a picture of a family with a lifestyle filled with curiosity, adventure, and constant motion. Described as "an exceptional opportunity to join a high-profile family," the job role includes contributing to the growth and development of the children while participating in unique family adventures, per LiveMint.

Also Read: Here’s Why Gen Z Despise Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and His Political Campaign

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

The nanny position is no ordinary job, as the chosen candidate will be expected to coordinate with a dedicated team that includes a chef, other nannies, a housekeeper, and private security to ensure a seamless daily routine for the “gifted” children.

With a work schedule of 84-96 hours a week and a rotation of seven days on and seven days off, this role demands dedication and organizational skills. Moreover, the nanny is expected to curate the children’s play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organized environment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Emerges as a Leading Contender in 2024, Check Out What Makes Him Tick

According to the sources of Business Today, The advertisement that was published on the website, although did not explicitly reveal the client’s name, dropped several hints strongly suggesting the Ramaswamy family.

Specific details such as the listed zip code matching the Columbus, Ohio address on Ramaswamy’s voter registration, the ages of the children aligning with his two young sons, and the instructions for preparing vegetarian meals- known to be a preference of the Ramaswamy family, all point to this high-profile entrepreneur and presidential candidate's household.

Also Read: Apoorva Ramaswamy Says, Husband Vivek Ramaswamy Considers Himself a 'Conspiracy Realist'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The listing also included the fact that the family travels frequently, approximately two to three days each week, mostly by private jet. The reference to the family as “high-profile” adds fumes to this intriguing situation. However, it caught attention when the job posting mysteriously disappeared from the website shortly after Ramaswamy’s campaign was informed about this whole scenario and the story regarding the same will be published.

Ramaswamy, 38 years old, is married to Apoorva Ramaswamy, a professor and physician at Ohio State University. The power couple, who met at Yale University, now shares the responsibility of raising their two boys. While Ramaswamy's political aspirations have been a central point of discussion, this recent revelation about the high-paying nanny search adds a unique twist to his public image. The intersection of political aspirations and personal life continues to captivate public attention, making Ramaswamy a figure to watch in more ways than one.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife Says He Was 'Bummed' When Asked By Eminem To Not Rap 'Lose Yourself'

Vivek Ramaswamy Says He'll Deport American-Born Children of Undocumented Immigrants