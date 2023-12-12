Hunter Biden's growing legal woes are all a part of a Republican plan to destroy his father Joe Biden's presidential re-election bid, Hunter claimed in a recent interview.

Hunter said that the GOP and the right-wing media are attempting to disparage him to harm and bring down his father on the podcast Moby Pod, hosted by the musician Moby, HuffPost reported. “What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore, destroying a presidency in that way,” Hunter said.

Also Read: Colin Jost Takes Swipe at Trump as He Makes ‘Super Embarrassing’ Discovery in Hunter Biden's Case

Image Source: Getty Images | Teresa Kroeger

“I realized that it’s not about me. And then the second thing that I realized is that these people are just sad, very, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives,” Hunter said. “They’ve decided that they are going to turn into an evil that they decide that they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world.”

Republicans are investigating President Biden for possible impeachment due to unsubstantiated claims that he and his son sold out the US government to enrich themselves. Hunter has largely maintained an understated profile since releasing his biography in 2021 while Republicans, media, and federal investigators have dug through every part of his life. In addition, he is facing several federal criminal accusations, nine of which are tax-related and were brought this week in California.

Also Read: Hunter Biden Slammed by Prosecutors Over ‘Meritless’ Attempts to Subpoena Trump's Diaries

Hunter gave Moby the most in-depth statement on his situation in years, expressing sympathy for his political opponents, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who over the summer showed accusatory images of him with escorts during a committee hearing. “If you can find the compassion for the Paul Gosars and Lauren Boeberts and Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Kari Lakes of the world, you are a far better person than I,” Moby said, referring to Republican politicians.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.”



— Hunter Biden on the “Moby Pod” pic.twitter.com/NQR7YePVec — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2023

Also Read: When the Bidens Refused to Acknowledge Their Seventh Grandchild for Four Years

House Republicans have demanded that Biden give a closed deposition, but Hunter, fearing a Republican spin, demanded a public testimony. Hunter has insisted that he never did anything unethical, that his business dealings abroad were moral, and that his legal issues were the result of poor behavior brought on by drug addiction and depression.

Hunter, who has mostly disregarded the GOP's mudslinging, is now pursuing a more assertive legal and media campaign, including requesting public testimony and suing Republicans who publically shared unauthorized hard drive contents. “There was a point where the advice from the smart people in the room was that this was nothing more than a distraction as related to what matters to the American people and adding my voice to it would only add fuel to the fire,” Biden said. “Now that thesis has been completely blown out of the water because it’s not possible that the fire could be any hotter.”

More from Inquisitr

When Joe Biden Revealed He Proposed To His Wife Jill Biden Five Times Before Getting A 'Yes'

Hunter Biden Requests Judge to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump and Ex-DOJ Officials