Trump Seemed To Be Having Problems Pronouncing These Four-Syllable Words

On May 1, former President Donald Trump made a speech error during a campaign event in Wisconsin that led to him being mocked online. While attacking President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, HuffPost reports that Trump mispronounced the term 'infrastructure', providing hilarious material. He said, "[It didn’t] work out too well ― $1.2 trillion for their fake infra-struck-er-sher par-."

Trump glitches while trying to say infrastructure pic.twitter.com/Cw4sJ6p9mx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2024

Many individuals found humor in Trump's linguistic gaffe and trolled him on social media. One user wrote on X, "This might explain why OrangeJesus kept promising infrastructure week while he was president, but never delivered a single bill or executive action that actually encouraged the building or repair of infrastructure. He just couldn’t pronounce the word."

A second user wrote, "Is this why we never had an infrastructure bill? He couldn't say it or spell it." A third user added, "Odd, since he apparently has no trouble with the 6-syllable insult ‘De-Sanctimonious’! I guess he only has trouble with ‘important’ words." A fourth one chimed in, "He can't say it because for 4 yrs he ignored keeping the infrastructure of our country healthy. Funnel our taxes to his rich buddies and Putin."

So he's against an infrastructure bill which helps Americans and provides jobs!! What more do u need to know about this guy — N (@navgill1234) May 1, 2024

After launching his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has raised questions about his memory in recent months. The former president seemed to confuse Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama once again earlier this year, causing the gathering of his fans in Richmond, Virginia, to go quiet.

A leading psychiatrist said there is 'overwhelming' evidence that Trump is suffering from dementia, even if the billionaire maintains he's fine mentally. In a statement, Dr. Lance Dodes, a retired Harvard Medical School professor and supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, stated, "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality."

As reported by Newsweek, Dodes added, "If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool

The former president and the Democratic incumbent, President Biden, are still in close contention in the polls despite Trump's declining mental capacity and legal issues. Trump was at 46% and Joe Biden was at 36% in the most recent Rasmussen survey. The poll had Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 9%. A smaller percentage of those surveyed stated they were unsure or selected a different candidate.

The Intelligencer revealed that Ronald Reagan, who won 49 of the 50 states thirty years ago, was the last president to win the national popular vote by more than ten points. But earlier this year, The Washington Post revealed that ABC News-owned poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight has removed Rasmussen Reports.

Speaking out in favor of its polls, Rasmussen claimed that its removal from the polling aggregate site was unjust. They shared on X, "Dear ABC, the presidential race ISN'T tight. We have Trump up 12, not 2. Oh, and ABC kicked us out of the 538 aggregate because we wouldn't disclose proprietary info."