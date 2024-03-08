Trump Trolled by Republican Group for Being a ‘Weak, Fragile’ Man Lashing out Against Voters

As Donald Trump appears to be securing the Republican nomination for president, a right-wing anti-Trump group is reminding GOP voters of his true feelings against many of them.

The former president has been taking aim at a large number of Republican supporters who do not belong to the MAGA pro-Trump faction. Before former governor Nikki Haley's withdrawal from the presidential race, Trump declared he was “getting rid of” Mitt Romney Republicans and that he would “permanently” exclude all Haley donors from his MAGA movement, per HuffPost.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want you,” the voiceover in an ad released by Republican Accountability PAC states. “This is the disposition of a weak, fragile man. A man whose ego is so delicate that he purges anyone who offers the slightest critique,” the voiceover says. Trump doesn't want these voters, and so, the advertisement said, “We don’t want him either ― and we don’t want him getting anywhere close to the White House again.”

Back in January, Trump threatened everyone who contributed to Haley's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he threatened via a Truth Social post. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them.”

Although Trump might say he doesn't want these voters back in his camp, both Trump and President Joe Biden seem interested in wooing them to vote for them, per Reuters. On March 6, Haley withdrew from the Republican presidential primary race, but she did not support Trump, stating that he now needed to "earn" the support of those who had not previously endorsed him.

Trump and Biden both swiftly released remarks after Haley dropped out, urging the Haley camp voters to support them, although their strategies were very different. Haley voters were praised by Biden for "speaking the truth" about Trump and opposing him, while Trump attacked Haley and her voters for being "Democrat" and "radical left" agents and claimed to have "trounced" Haley in the Super Tuesday Republican battle.

Throughout the campaign, Trump has mocked Haley, using offensive rhetoric that is both sexist and racially charged. Her supporters have also questioned their continued membership in the Republican Party, which has united behind Trump despite his criminal accusations, his actions on January 6, and his flagrant lies.

The Lincoln Project's co-founder, Reed Galen, said that Haley's campaign indicated that up to 30% of Republican voters, or around 11 million registered Republicans nationally, dislike Trump. Galen stated that his organization will go after them with a pro-Biden, anti-Trump campaign centered on battleground states. Shortly after Haley withdrew from the campaign, another pro-Haley organization, PrimaryPivot, changed its name to Haley Voters for Biden.

"The next several months are going to be about the two candidates trying to convince people to come home to their party," said Hans Noel, an associate professor at Georgetown University.