MAGA Has a Meltdown After Nikki Haley Beats Trump at the DC Primaries: ‘Queen of the Swamp’

Following Donald Trump's first GOP primary loss to Nikki Haley in Washington, D.C., MAGA isn't taking it well, having a complete meltdown on social media and offline.

Decision Desk HQ predicted that in the District of Columbia Republican primary, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, Haley, will defeat the former president. According to the website, she ended up receiving 62.8% of the votes, while Trump only received 33.3%. Trump supporters' reaction to the victory was not quite positive, Raw Story reported.

Nikki Haley winning only DC is the most swamp thing anyone could ever do.



She should never become President of anything pic.twitter.com/4CXVaosqWf — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 4, 2024

"Makes total sense. Nikki Haley is definitely the candidate for the DC uniparty defense contractors and other big-government bottom feeders," tweeted Mike Davis of the Article III Project. "DC is full of phony Republican staffers resentful of their impotence within our party. Tonight’s result will only increase the disgust Republicans across the country have for Nikki Haley," Washington, D.C. Young Republicans tweeted, sharing their displeasure at this.

Additionally, a different MAGA Twitter personality named "Brown Conservative" shared their anger at Haley winning, "Democrat-backed Republican candidate Nikki Haley has won D.C. which further proved who is behind the end of America," the account wrote, alleging Haley is backed Democrats.

Even Nikki Haley's fellow Democrats at MSDNC admit that her coronation as Queen of The Swamp means NOTHING.



"It doesn't matter... they can use this as a fleeting talking point but come Tuesday when she gets blown out in every state, you'll see there is NO PATH for her." pic.twitter.com/jzDCfju1w2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 4, 2024

In a statement following Haley's triumph over the former president, Trump's team claimed that Haley had been "crowned queen of the swamp." The campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, wrote in the Sunday night statement, "While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo," Leavitt wrote. "The swamp claimed her their queen," the press statement slammed her.

Trump criticized Haley in a post on Truth Social for her prior primary season performances, which included finishing third in the nation's first-ever Iowa caucus behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, per Newsweek. Citing his previous successes, Trump also minimized the significance of Haley's victory in Washington, D.C., which only gives out 19 of the 1,215 delegates usually required to secure the nomination.

"Birdbrain is a loser, record low performance in virtually every State. DeSanctus easily beat her in Iowa for a VERY DISTANT second place, and then she ran up to the podium, before he had a chance to do so, and claimed victory," Trump wrote, referencing his derogatory nickname for Haley. "I enjoy watching the Bird disavow her PLEDGE to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump ('A great President'). Well, she ran, she lied, and she LOST BIG!"

If you're a Democrat who roots for Nikki Haley, I really don't want to know you. She doesn't believe LGBTQ people deserve equal rights. She is firmly hateful toward us. And if you root for her, it makes me think that you're either deeply uninformed or you don't give a shit about… — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 4, 2024

Trump added in another social media post, "I purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the 'Swamp,' with very few delegates, and no upside. Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan—BIG NUMBERS—Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday. Also, WAY UP ON CROOKED JOE!"