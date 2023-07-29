Travis Scott Shades Ex Kylie Jenner and Her Beau Timothee Chalamet in ‘Meltdown'

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had been in an on-and-off relationship with each other for a whole two years. The couple even welcomed two children together. However, shortly after the couple's relationship took a curtain call in 2022.

They decided to amicably split and co-parent while focusing on their paths and moving on. However, it seems as if Scott isn't okay with Jenner moving on with Timothee Chalamet. The Sicko Mode singer's new album Utopia features a diss track from the hit song MELTDOWN.

In his new track “Meltdown”, Travis Scott shades Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.



The rapper urges Kylie to get another boyfriend as hot as he is, referencing Chalamet as Willy Wonka (his latest film):



“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka… pic.twitter.com/Fs3SUGXfaz — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 28, 2023

Scott's new song features a very specific reference to Chalamet's upcoming film, Wonka, and his ex-girlfriend Jenner in a somewhat cryptic manner. As per TMZ, the lyrics were very specific to the new couple. "Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and Chocolate the Vs" began a verse in the lyric and paid homage to Scott's favorite watch luxe brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

The next one followed with a direct reference to the protagonist of Wonka. "Got the Willy Wonka Factory (Vs)". Lastly, he urges his ex-girlfriend to 'find another flame'. "Burn an athlete like its calories. Find another flame, hot as me b****," said Scott's lyrics from Meltdown. A thread on Twitter went into a frenzy upon learning that the new song was a diss track aimed at both his former flame and her new beau.

That sounds like jealousy to me. Oh, and Willy Wonka got some free promo from Travis Scott. But knowing the Kardashians, this was all planned. — The Net Reactor (@TheNetReactor) July 29, 2023

One user from the account accused the singer of being 'jealous' of Kylie's new relationship. Further pointing out that perhaps it was part of a ploy from Jenner's family for their show, The Kardashians. In addition, concludes by highlighting how Chalamet's Wonka has possibly gained some 'free publicity through the track.

The new song, Meltdown which was released just yesterday seems to be an absolute hit with listeners of the genre. The upbeat music followed by the amalgam of both Drake and Scott's voices, is a symphony of notes. The hyped-up beats throughout the song followed by the rhythmic tempo and tune appeared to be a major hit with fans. In the comment section of the YouTube videos, fans went gaga on the new drop and showered Scott with appreciation and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Several fans mentioned how it was probably the best song in the album and that it's something they'd vibe to on any occasion. "Yep, this is it. The best song on the album" praised @zeroday4153. Another person added, "Another legacy that I will pass on to my grandchildren".

Others were awestruck at how in sync both Drake and Scott's voices were in the song and anticipated another collaboration between them in the future. "Drake’s flow, Travis's entrance the beat switch everything was so good I didn’t expect less from these two after all these incredible collabs" added @kessy3053. "Travis Scott and Drake are the dynamic duo that never fails to create classics" concluded @lxrd999.

