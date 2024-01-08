Donald Trump Asked MAGA Supporters To Stop 'Bags of Crap' at Voting Booths

Former President Donald Trump has taken center stage in the spotlight over the years for his controversial remarks and his persistence to win the upcoming presidential elections. Despite the plethora of legal cases against him, Trump continues to 'never surrender.' The former POTUS recently delivered a passion-fueled speech about the many promises he aims to fulfill should he win the elections. But, while he discussed voting, Trump also asked his loyalists and supporters for one possibly bizarre request.

According to TMZ, Trump decided to warn his fellow MAGA loyalists to be on the lookout for certain behaviors during the voting season. He reportedly asked them to monitor anyone who might try to cause mayhem during that time. Oddly specific, he also asked them to keep a sharp eye out for 'bags of crap.' Trump, in a way, might’ve compared a person to human poop, but he’s yet to make a statement confirming the same.

The twice-impeached former president was possibly referred to anyone who might try to intervene during the voting period, which would have resulted in a negative outcome [for him] like last time. He urged his loyalists to make rounds around the booths and the campus to watch for any intruders or people who he claimed would allegedly attempt to manipulate votes.

On hearing this, the crowd he was speaking to loudly cheered and appeared rather excited and motivated to carry out the task bestowed on them by Trump. Moreover, clips of the crowd going wild and thrilled have gone viral on the Internet, leaving many concerned. It does bring back memories of the January 6, 2021 riots, which allegedly stemmed in support of Trump, as per BBC.

The aftermath of the Capitol riots continues to haunt the minds of many citizens who lost their loved ones during these altercations. Moreover, he still claims that the 2020 election in which he competed against President Joe Biden was 'stolen' from him. While Biden denied any sort of conspiracy or responsibility, Trump has continually argued about blaming the loss on his opponent at the time.

While history has, in a way, been repeating itself with the reality of Biden versus Trump again becoming likely, Trump’s recent speech is perhaps a cause of concern in light of the 2021 U.S. Capitol Riots. Hopefully, this year, there won’t be any sort of hullabaloo over which candidate wins the elections.

Whether it's Trump or his other opponents, including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, or even Biden himself, things will get fully settled only after the final vote is cast and the winner is announced. Neither Trump nor his representatives have commented on the matter. Whether or not there would be a peaceful voting session remains to be seen and is highly anticipated.

