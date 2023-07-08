Kourtney Kardashian Shares Update on 'Scary Intruders' At Her $9 Million Calabasas Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian always gives fans an interesting peek into her stunning $9 million Calabasas, California mansion. In her latest Instagram story updates, the Poosh founder shared horrifying clips about a potential bee invasion at her palatial home. She showcased several clips of a large bee hive located outside her home with the caption - "Earlier today in Calabasas." The video also showcased a professional beekeeper removing the hive to relocate the bees to a safer place while also assuring their safety, reports the U.S. Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Finally Address “Underlying Weirdness” and “Distance” in Their Relationship After 2020 Feud

The soon-to-be mommy has been sharing regular video notes from her California home, the U.S. Sun reports. Last month, Kourtney posted a picture of her contemporary living room showcasing its tranquil ambiance. The picture showed a minimalist interior with a large beige couch, with three pillows arranged at one end overlooking the lush green lawn from the large glass door. On the left lay a low coffee table with piles of books on each corner, one of her pet dogs is seen enjoying the sunny weather outside while sitting on it's cot. The outdoor patio is also visible covered with furniture by the side of the in-ground pool.

She recently posted a video on her Instagram story showing off the gorgeous kitchen inside the spacious mansion. Kourtney led her followers through her morning breakfast routine of making pancakes on her gas-top stove. The video also played Astrud Gilberto's version of Fly Me To The Moon in the background as Kourtney panned the camera over her morning pastry, fresh pancake batter and stainless steel appliances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Life and Style Magazine reports, in May, the Hulu star posted a series of snaps and videos around her gorgeous patio and pool with the caption - "There's no place like home." The pictures gave a close look at her entire backyard along with the inground pool. The pool area flaunted two comfortable chairs to sit and enjoy the beautiful view. The next photo detailed the bright blue swimming pool along with a sole bird flying in the sky. The other snaps featured an eating area, mounted screen TV, and a spacious lounge area looking out at the pool. Kourtney had decorated the spa-like indoor patio with fresh plants and flowers. The indoor patio looks out towards a sunny seating area with stunning views of tall trees and the extensive backyard.

Also Read: Scott Disick Appears In Daughter Penelope's Fun Video Post Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Announcement

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Arturo Holmes

There is no denying how fabulous her minimalist Calabasas, California, home is, Kourtney confessed to becoming an interior decor addict after purchasing her $9 million home - “I became, like, obsessed. I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order." An insider revealed - “She is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim By Calling Her 'Leader' Of The Family: 'It's Not a Cult That I'm Following'

More from Inquisitr

Penelope Disick Gives a Peek of Her Opulent Life in Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s $11M Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian Aims to Use Pregnancy to Earn Fortune by Expanding Brand: “Wants What Sisters Have”