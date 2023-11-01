'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Gave 'Dog Poop' To His Ex-Wife on Christmas

Whitney Richh, David Eason’s ex-wife, recently shared a disturbing story about her past with the reality TV star, highlighting an unsettling event that occurred during their marriage. In an interview, Rich shared a bombshell revelation revolving around a Christmas gift from Eason, which left her deeply embarrassed in front of her family. Reminiscing the unfortunate event, Rich revealed that during a Christmas celebration amid a tight moment in their relationship, she received a gift from Eason, wrapped in a Victoria’s Secret bag. With no expectation of receiving a present due to their history, she unwrapped the gift in front of her family, only to find a distressing surprise within.

As per The U.S. Sun, Rich shared, “It was Christmas, and David and I had been arguing. I wasn't expecting a gift, because he never got me anything anyway, so I was surprised when I saw this nicely-packaged Victoria's Secret bag under the tree. In the bag was some kind of s***. I think it was dog s***. I was so embarrassed in front of my whole family.” The difficult past resurfaced during a recent text exchange with Eason when discussing the details of picking up their daughter. Eason, trying to reconcile, accepted the inappropriate "Victoria's Secret poopoo surprise," sharing regret and seeking forgiveness for his past actions.

The exchange took a deep dive when Eason expressed regret and nostalgia stating, “Actually, I don't think there's any way to ever redeem yourself after something like that. I was an a***** and I want to say I'm sorry for letting you down. I seem to let everyone down without even trying or something like that, I let you down, I let Maryssa down. And I should have done more to keep you. Now I'm about to lose my family and my baby girl again for something I didn't even do. I don't understand why life is so cruel,”

Rich was taken aback at the sudden confession, detailing how her contact with Eason had been minimal, specifically due to their daughter having a phone from a very young age. Rich asserted in a series of text messages, "That's crazy though about her not letting you use the car to pick Maryssa up. F***ed up. Do you need me to pick her up because of that," in an attempt to redirect the conversation but the conversation took a disturbing turn when he suggested a wish to rekindle asserting, “And I dream about you all the time. I don't know how I ended up here instead of where I wanted to be. I don't know how WE ended up here instead of where I wanted US to be. I'm just so upset right now. And I wish I could turn back the clock,” The conversation offered a glimpse into the discomfort and regret that was present, unearthing a distressing chapter from their shared past.

