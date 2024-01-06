From a Police Officer to Pro-Trump Protesters, These People Lost Their Lives During 2021 Capitol Riots

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death. Readers' discretion is advised.

The violence that unfolded during the 2021 U.S. Capitol Riots continues to be burned into the memories of witnesses, onlookers, and citizens of the nation. These riots were a result of the 2020 Presidential Elections which rewarded President Joe Biden's entry into the Office against Donald Trump. The White House saw a sea of people flood the building with many vandalizing, protesting, and breaking the peace on the premises. A fleet of officers and local authorities were employed to gain control of the situation and hopefully become harbingers of peace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

This day three years ago remains a dark day in U.S. history not just due to the aforementioned events. Additionally, it sadly cost the lives of five individuals filled with hopes and dreams of their own. Here’s honoring the men and women who succumbed to death during and after the riots took place as per The New York Times.

Biran Sicknick

Officer Brian Sicknick; Image Source: Facebook

Late Officer Brian Sicknick was part of the Capitol Police and died in the line of duty after reportedly being inflicted with heavy violence by rioters. Although he did receive medical attention on the very same day, he passed away the next day succumbing to the gravity of his injuries. Before he joined the force in 2003, Sicknick served the nation through his service in The Air National Guard.

As per an Official, Sicknick was a victim of head injuries due to being struck with a fire extinguisher. However, medical examiners ruled out blunt force trauma. Additionally, he was also allegedly sprayed with either pepper spray or mace rendering him unable to see. Sicknick was described as a “truly lovely, humble soul” who dearly loved his job, family, and his dachshunds.

Ashli Babbitt

Ashli Babbit; Image Source: Facebook

Ashli Babbitt was an Air Force veteran, turned Trump supporter who was shot during the riot. She had attempted to climb through a window that would’ve led to the House Speaker’s Lobby within the Capitol. The Southern Californian resident was a Trump fanatic and greatly supported the twice-impeached former President. Her last moments were captured by multiple rioters within proximity of her.

She was last seen donning a flag of Trump around her neck and went blazing through the aforementioned window regardless of the dire atmosphere surrounding her. One moment, she was seen roaring with enthusiasm, the next minute a bloody and gruesome scene unfolded, resulting in her death. A U.S. Attorney from Washington had also conducted a thorough investigation on the matter and quoted an official's remarks on the situation. The attorney deduced that it was a “routine, standard procedure whenever an officer deploys lethal force.”

Kevin Greeson

Kevin Greeson; Image Source: Twitter

The death of Trump loyalist Kevin Greeson was rather heartbreaking as he was last seen speaking to his wife, Kristi Greeson. The late loyalist was seen patrolling the West Wing of the building along with other bystanders and rioters. Although all seemed well with him, Greeson suddenly collapsed on the spot landing on a sidewalk. In an interview with the publication, his wife shed light on his condition at the time. She confirmed that he was dealing with high blood pressure at the time.

Additionally, since it was a sensitive time to visit the Capitol, she recalled advising him against traveling. But, to Greeson, he reportedly saw it as “a monumental event” as described by his wife. In an official statement to their local news channel, News WKRG 5, his family recounted all their happy times and strongly clarified that he “was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.”

Roseanne Boyland

Roseanne Boyland; Image Source: Twitter

Another dedicated Trump loyalist Roseanne Boyland was just 34 years old when she passed away during the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. She was known to be an exuberant supporter of former President Donald Trump. Additionally, Boyland would actively share her passion through her social media platforms. Usually, the late superfan would greatly invest time in reading and sharing conspiracy theories from QAnon. She’d also constantly re-affirm Trump’s false claims of winning the 2020 elections, as per her family, who spoke to The Associated Press.

Boyland was sadly killed during an alleged stampede when rioters attempted to get through a line of police guarding the building. Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, her brother-in-law Justin Cave reportedly blames the twice-impeached former President for the death of Boyland and the others who passed away., claiming it was his rhetorical statements “that killed four of his biggest fans.”

Benjamin Philips

Benjamin Philips; Image Source: Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home

Benjamin Philips was a famed Trump loyalist who founded a popular Trump-dedicated website known as Trumparoo. Before his demise, he last spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer about his experience of driving a van full of enthusiastic Trump lovers from Pennsylvania to Washington D.C. He claimed that it felt “like the first day of the rest of our lives.” What was supposed to be a surreal and positive experience quickly took a turn for tragedy.

Unfortunately, Philip suffered a massive stroke as per his accomplices at the Capitol. However, the real cause of death remains under wraps. His friends and family have since refrained from commenting on their tragic loss. Before his website shut down. It promoted itself to be a “social network where American Patriots can mobilize against the corrupt communist Marxist scummy democrats.”

