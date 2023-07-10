Kim Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ After Mysterious Shadow of Woman Appears at Window in Her Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian has admitted to "freaking out" over one of her most recent Instagram posts. The reality actress posted a photo of herself wearing a pink outfit and her hair in a messy bun. Scarily, an eerie shadow-like individual can be seen at the window in the background of the mirror selfie. This is even though the 42-year-old actress claimed she was alone at the time, per Daily Express.

In the caption, Kim says, "Soooo [sic], I took this pic last week when I was alone, and now going through my phone, I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Her adoring fans have been eager to provide hypotheses to explain the enigmatic person in the mirror. A fan said, "Looks like Kourtney rubbing her belly to me." Another exclaimed, "Omg, is it an alien." A third fan went on to remark, "Looks like a side profile of Wednesday Addams." Other fans speculated that the figure could be something far less ominous, such as the star's reincarnation. "I 100% think it's just your reflection but warped," one person said, while a second added, "Your Shadow?"

Another user brought up the ongoing conflict between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, saying, "That's Kourtney trying to get ahead of your next move," while a fifth joked, "Naw throw the whole house away."

After Kourtney became upset with Kim for releasing a Dolce & Gabbana collection just weeks after having the designers dress her for her wedding to Travis Barker, as OK! Magazine has reported, Season 3 of The Kardashians has detailed the duo's current relationship. "This feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right," a source spilled about the siblings. "The tension between them is worse than ever."

"Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed," the insider added. "The fact that it was over money makes it even more devastating."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Kourtney's pregnancy "hasn't brought the two sisters closer," even though it's a piece of very joyful news. "It wouldn't be surprising if Kourtney just quit the show," the insider dished about her possible reality television exit. "She doesn't need this stress — or Kim — in her life," the source further added.

Kourtney revealed in a recent episode of the Hulu series that she felt like "her wedding moment was taken away from her" and that "there's no loyalty in this family" after Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian celebrated the SKIMS founder's Dolce and Gabbana agreement. The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami actress is coping with the family strife while remaining upbeat about welcoming her unborn child. "Kourtney's focused on her pregnancy," the source claimed.

Tensions rise as the Dolce & Gabbana feud continues between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian 😬 pic.twitter.com/zhW56vePIZ — E! News (@enews) June 22, 2023

