Check Out Rapper 50 Cent's Fleet of Majestic Cars, Including a $2.5 Million Maserati

The incredible automobile collection of the award-winning musician Curtis James Jackson, known the world over as 50 Cent, has been revealed. Given that he has an estimated net worth of $40 million, it's not very surprising that the American rapper has an incredible collection of opulent vehicles in his garage.

The star, however, hasn't had it easy; his mother was a drug dealer, and his father was never present when he was growing up. Jackon was brought up by his grandmother in South Jamaica, a neighborhood in Queens, New York. He was sentenced to three to nine years in jail in 1994 after being found in possession of drugs and firearms, although he only spent six months there in a boot camp, GQ reported. This is where he adopted the name 50 Cent.

Aside from music, he enjoys driving and has one of the costliest and most opulent automobile collections in his garage, per The Sun. One of the most well-liked supercars among celebrities is the Mercedes G500, which 50 Cent acquired for his 43rd birthday. It was created initially as a military vehicle and was first made accessible to the general public in 1979. The G500 model, which debuted in 2009, features a robust 5.5-liter V8 engine with about 400 horsepower.

Although 50 Cent has had various Rolls-Royce models over the years, including the Wraith and the Phantom, the Cullinan's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine allows the massive machine to reach 62 mph in five seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

The Maserati, which was initially produced in a limited quantity of 50 road-going MC12s as homologation specialties for the FIA GT Championship, is the most valued automobile in his collection. In addition, the MC12 owned by 50 Cent has a top speed of more than 200 mph, is priced at £2 million (approximately $2.5 million), and is still the fastest Maserati road car ever produced.

He owns a Lamborghini Aventador, which has a fantastic appearance. A 740hp V12 engine is housed under the hood, so if you decide to take it on a spin, you better be prepared. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Nikki Minaj are more famous people who own Lamborghinis.

50 Cent gets hyped every time he matches his shoes with one of his cars 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/CTQCup0tmk — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 1, 2023

The star also owns a Bentley Mulsanne, one of the final vehicles built in Crewe, which he purchased a few years ago. The Mulsanne has many opulent details but is nevertheless very fast. Back in 2019, 50 Cent bought himself perhaps one of the greatest automobiles ever produced. The 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 in the Chiron generates a staggering 1,500 horsepower.

These are only some of his wondrous collections, but he definitely owns one of the finest for passionate petrolheads.

