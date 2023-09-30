When Kim Kardashian Called Out a Fake Post Claiming She Had Gifted JFK's Bloody Shirt to North West

Kim Kardashian is known for supporting North West's artistic and musical abilities by openly showing them on social media. The Hulu star even gifts rare collectibles to her children. However, the reality star's reputation was tarnished when, in December 2019, a 'fake' picture of former President John F. Kennedy's bleeding button-down shirt started spreading on social media. It was alleged that Kim had given North the fabled historical object as a Christmas gift. As per the US Sun Kim instantly denounced the "obviously fake" report and noted that someone had altered an Instagram photo to make it appear as though she had bought the garment that the late President John F. Kennedy was donning at the time of his murder.

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

Refinery29 was criticized by a watchful reader for publishing the story and asserting its veracity. @NinaLMohan had tweeted back then, "I am Screaming someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????". The fan had also highlighted the excerpt in a capture of the article that was posted. “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt? And why isn’t it in a museum?” The SKIMS founder instantly replied to the tweet, claiming that the aforementioned screenshot is "fake" and a "sick joke." “Wow this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake IG story that I never posted,” Kim wrote. The publication has since then added an official statement to the published story: "This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed."

After Kim and Kanye caused fan wrath by purchasing their daughter a jacket and fedora that Michael Jackson had worn before his untimely passing, the bogus Instagram story appeared. The late pop star's jacket, which was worn to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party in 1997, was purchased by the KUWTK alum and her ex-husband Kanye at an auction. The pricey item of memorabilia brought $65,625 and is now owned by the ten-year-old great enthusiast. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.” Kim had explained, as per People. “We knew she would love this,” the reality star had said. Additionally, Kim revealed that she had the jacket's sleeves "tacked up" so that North could wear it right away and that the hem may be removed later as she gets older.

“We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it tacked up so she could wear it. The sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack the sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life."

