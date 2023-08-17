Fans on High Alert as Hailey Bieber's Accidental Bare Stomach Moment Spurs Pregnancy Guesses

Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop sensation Justin Bieber, has once again caught the spotlight with her fashion choices, inadvertently adding fuel to the ongoing speculations about her possible pregnancy. The 26-year-old model was recently seen in Los Angeles sporting a bold neon green Prada crop top paired with loose blue jeans and black accessories, but it was her exposed mid-section that stole the show and stirred the rumor mill.

While stepping into a meeting in Beverly Hills, Hailey's short shirt began to ride up, revealing her stomach area. This incident has only intensified the speculation among fans, who have been quick to suggest that she might be carrying a baby bump. As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, This is not the first time that Hailey's attire and actions have prompted such rumors.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Sports Expensive Diamond Encrusted ‘B’ Pendant as She Soaks up the Sun in a Red Hat

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

In recent weeks, Hailey has been frequently seen donning loose, oversized clothing, which many interpret as an effort to conceal a potential pregnancy. She has been photographed wearing flowy outfits that strategically hide her midriff. In one instance, she used a giant iPad to cover her stomach while heading to a business meeting. These series of incidents have led fans to believe that she might be dropping hints about a significant change in her life.

Adding to the speculation, a photograph from a backstage encounter with Justin at a Drake concert made the rounds on social media. Hailey was seen standing next to her husband with her hands crossed over her exposed belly. The image ignited a wave of speculation, with fans openly speculating if this was an indication of her being pregnant. The online comment sections buzzed with excitement, with users expressing their curiosity and making assumptions about the couple's family plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Also Read: Here’s All You Need to Know About Hailey Bieber’s Model Sister Alaia Baldwin

Hailey and Justin Bieber's impending fifth wedding anniversary is also stirring discussions about when the couple might start a family. Having tied the knot in 2018, fans have naturally grown curious about the prospect of the duo becoming parents. The public has begun to closely analyze every move and gesture from the couple, hoping for any clues about their family expansion.

Amidst all these speculations, Hailey's interactions with friends have only further fueled the rumors. While spending time with her close friend, Lori Harvey, Hailey was spotted in a see-through white minidress. She was caught grabbing her lower stomach and even touching it while passing by a baby stroller. These gestures, coupled with her choice of outfit, have led many to believe that she might be trying to convey something significant without openly confirming or denying the pregnancy rumors.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Posts Then Deletes Belly Pic Amidst Pregnancy Rumours, Kim Kardashian Asks "Are You Okay?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

In August, Hailey and Justin were spotted in California, where one of Hailey's friends shouted, "I know you're pregnant." Although Hailey didn't provide a verbal response, her smile hinted at a playfulness that might further keep fans guessing.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8845215/hailey-bieber-bare-stomach-green-top-pregnant/amp/

More from Inquisitr

Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Romantic on Date Night Wearing Red Color Co-ordinated Outfits

Right After Hailey Bieber Feud, Selena Gomez’s Net Worth Skyrocketed to $800M, Here’s Why