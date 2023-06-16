Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Dad Travis' Massive Lit-Up Pool at Night in Their $9M Calabasas Mansion

Alabama Barker stunned fans yet again with her stories after she gave her 1.8 million followers a sneak peek into the stunning and massive Calabasas mansion belonging to dad Travis Barker, which is worth $9 million, on Instagram. Lucky girl Alabama was supposedly out for a refreshing night swim and shared a snap of her daily view.

Image Source: Instagram | @alabamaluellabarker

Also Read: Alabama Barker Rocks Raven-Red Hair and Designer Bracelets in New Post

The 17-year-old took it to her stories as she initially posed in front of the stunning blue pool surrounded by the serene beauty of lush plants. Also beside the pool were a few black-cushioned lounge chairs perfect placed to relax and bask either under the glistening light of the sun or the illuminating moonlight. She sported a comfy earl gray hoodie with a spider-web pattern on it. Her hair was slightly pulled up, her striking red streaks appeared visibly glossy.

Image Source: Instagram | @alabamaluellabarker

In the following story, she also posted a majestic view of her father's home bathed in different fonts of light beneath the stars. She appeared to be enjoying a dip in the cool waters of the pool. The breathtaking mansion is displayed in all its majesty. A portion of the mansion appeared to be reflected just as a chrome mirror reflecting awe.

The visible portion of the home was well-lit throughout, featuring one of the outdoor entrances of the home. This majestic entrance is endowed with a rustic white stone pattern beneath which there is a seating arena to enjoy an entertaining evening.

Also Read: Travis Barker Calls Daughter Alabama Barker His 'Twin' in Adorable Father-Daughter Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The furnishings are similar to the ones by the pool - a set of black sofas with cane accents. The story of the young beauty influencer also featured a glimpse into her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian's love for nature and its beauty in full view. There were several intricate yet bold designs of vases hosting different species of plants suitable to the location followed by an efficient functionality.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Criticized for Changing Her Style to Match Travis Barker's Goth Look

The Barker's pool is truly worth gloating and fawning over. During an interview with Architectural Digest, Travis Barker flaunted his breathtaking Calabasas Mansion in LA. He offered an in-depth tour of the interior designs that were carefully crafted according to his and his family's personal needs. Every corner of the home featured furnishings of top-notch quality and not one of them was deemed a show-piece, but rather a show-stopper.

As the house tour progressed with Travis highlighting important areas of his humble abode, when he got to talking about the pool, he boasted of the fun memories surrounding it. The pool area is the one area that didn't undergo any sort of renovation and remains an authentic and fun yet relaxing place in the entire home. Travis recalled fond memories from parties to riding dirt bikes into the pool and spending some quality time with his family.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying for Two Whole Days as She Hasn't Seen Her Kids for Ten Days

Travis Barker Faces Backlash as Daughter Alabama, 17, Shares an 'Inappropriate' TikTok Dance Video