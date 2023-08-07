Trump Slams Judge in US Poll Conspiracy Case, Claims He Can't Get a Fair Trial in ‘Filthy’ Washington DC

Former United States President Donald J. Trump is not hopeful of a fair judgment in the state's capital, Washington DC. The 77-year-old recently launched an attack on the capital city (that's already never been "friendly" towards him), calling it a "filthy" and "crime-ridden embarrassment."

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, the Republican leader expressed his concern about an 'unfair trial' on his Truth social platform, reported ABC News. The 45th president of the US was facing charges in Washington DC for allegedly overturning the results of the 2020 election. He's been continuing to face federal charges in the latest indictment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Julie Bennett

"No way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial, in Washington DC," claimed Trump. "There are many reasons for this, but just one is that I am calling for a federal takeover of this filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment to our nation," reported CNN.

Apparently, Trump is seeking to move the trial place to a more 'politically favorable' location. He's in the race for the upcoming 2024 election for President. But if he asked to move the case out of Washington DC, he would be among the three dozen January 6, 2021, riot defendants demanding the same.

However, no judges have ever agreed to this, including those appointed by Trump himself. In fact, judges and all the appeal courts have kept "high profile" cases in locations where the charges have been filed. Additionally, in a separate post, Trump claimed he'd be asking for the withdrawal of the judge, as per Bloomberg.

Trump gears up for 2024 run with back-to-back events https://t.co/KSCT3JOCcx — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 29, 2023

He said he'd do it "on very powerful grounds" but cited no evidence. The Republican politician also said the current judge, Tanya Chutkan, couldn't be fair as she was appointed by the former President and Democrat, Barack Obama. Several January 6 defendants argued that due to pretrial publicity in DC, the pool of juries would be biased.

But the Supreme Court said trials can still be fair despite widespread publicity, and the DC district court has ensured fair trials for the January 6 defendants. The court also refused to move the trial of the co-conspirators of Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal.

Justice Department prosecutors wrote in a court filing, "The fact that most District residents voted against Donald Trump does not mean those residents could not impartially consider the evidence against those charged in connection with the events on January 6." Regardless, Trump's attorney, John Lauro, echoed Trump's thoughts on receiving a fair trial in the national capital.

In an interview on CBS, 'Face The Nation,' Lauro suggested West Virginia is a more diverse alternative for trial than Washington. "We would like a diverse venue. A diverse jury … that reflects the characteristics of the American people," he demanded.

If you agree that it is perfect timing for Judge Chutkan, a female judge, to be the one to hold Donald Trump accountable, raise your hand.🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/zsg7ul1aWa — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) August 6, 2023

Lauro also spoke to NPR, saying, "You know, the country is very, very divided politically right now; this is a very divisive indictment. It goes to issues of free speech and political activity. So, we're looking for a jury that will be more balanced. And West Virginia was a state that was more evenly divided," reported The Hill.

"And we're hoping for a jury that doesn't come with any implicit or explicit bias or prejudice. So it makes sense to go to a place like West Virginia," he added. Apart from spreading lies in the 2020 elections, Trump is also charged with "dishonesty, fraud, and conceit" to obstruct US democracy.

Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to four criminal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 US election result https://t.co/1qt2Q5XEGj — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 3, 2023

