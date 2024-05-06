When Kevin Costner's Friends Raised Concerns About His Ex-Wife's 'Intentions' After Divorce Drama

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2023. It has since been updated.

After the rollercoaster divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner was finalized last year, in September, it appears as though the former couple’s saga might not be completely resolved, leaving friends worried about potential complications. Although Costner and Baumgartner endured a public legal battle over their prenuptial arrangement and child support for their three children, they reportedly managed to rekindle an amicable relationship post-divorce. However, insiders have revealed that friends of the Yellowstone star are still wary of Baumgartner's 'motives' in light of recent developments.

As per Radar Online, “Christine is seeing the positive side of being friendly with Kevin again since she walked away with much less than she bargained for. They’re being cordial, which is a relief to Kevin. Even after all this bad blood, he still has a sweet spot for her,” a source asserted, expressing relief that the atmosphere between the ex-spouses has improved.

However, concerns arose among friends who speculated that Baumgartner might be leveraging their friendly terms to her advantage. The fear was that she may exploit the newfound friendship to seek additional financial support. Baumgartner's repeated attempts to secure more money during the divorce proceedings have also reportedly left a bitter taste among their friends.

As per SheKnows, the divorce settlement, ultimately honoring their legal separation, involved Baumgartner receiving a $1.5 million payout, with Costner having to pay $63,000 per month for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. “She got her revenge — and is over it. Things are better between them because they’re not fighting anymore,” said the source. “People around them say Christine would go even further and make it a friends-with-benefits situation. He’d go for it, but he should be careful — because it might cost him.”

The divorce saga between Costner and Baumgartner initially began in May 2023, with the legal battle concluding in September of the same year, reported US Weekly. The insider asserted, “Kevin loves his wife and children, so this has been very hard on him. He is saying that this is his worst nightmare and he would do anything for his family.” One source previously stated, “Christine feels he should be the one to go. She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage, him putting work ahead of the family.”

Despite the complexities and the eventual resolution of their conflict, friends of Costner are still left feeling apprehensive, wondering if the post-divorce truce could potentially lead to unforeseen complications for the actor and his family. As the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves star navigates this delicate post-divorce phase, the world will also have to wait and see whether newfound amicability will prevail or if the drama of his past will continue to cast a shadow on Costner's personal life.