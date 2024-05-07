Lara Trump Faces Internet Backlash Over '81 States' Remark

Lara Trump, though not related to Donald Trump by blood, often seems to share his knack for making questionable statements. Recently, she made headlines again for a particularly egregious blunder, claiming that the Republican National Committee (RNC) has lawsuits in "81 states" across the country. Yes, you read that right — 81 states! Lara, Donald' s daughter-in-law and the newly appointed co-chair of the Republican National Committee, faced widespread ridicule recently for this arithmetically absurd claim. This happened during an interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, as per Ok! Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

This statement immediately raised eyebrows all around. There are 50 states in the United States of America. Users started poking fun at Lara's apparent lack of basic geographic knowledge. "She counts as good as she sings ... I'm pretty sure she's confusing the number of Trump's felony counts with the number of states, but 1. she's still wrong. and 2. I still wouldn't put it past her not to know how many states there actually are," one user quipped. Another joked, "I am happy there were only 50 states when I was in school. I am not sure I could remember 81 of them!"

Math is hard! — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2024

The anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project chimed in with a succinct jab: "Math is hard!" The sarcastic remarks highlighted the perceived absurdity of Lara's claim and questioned her grasp of basic facts about the United States. This is not the first time Lara's intelligence has been called into question. During a recent episode of her podcast, a listener asked if she was "as stupid as she appears to be."

I am happy there were only 50 states when I was in school. I am not sure I could remember 81 of them! https://t.co/irZoPMtsiT — Dusty Riffslayer (@BassSoloTake1) April 24, 2024

Instead of a simple response, Lara launched into a lengthy diatribe, asserting her possession of "real information" and accusing the questioner of voting for a party saying, "Let me ask you that, sir or ma'am. I am — again, I say this all the time — I'm just giving you information and the facts. What is stupid is voting for a party that hates you and hates this country. What's stupid is voting for a party that ultimately wants the destruction of America, and I assume you are one of those people," as per Yahoo!

As the 2024 election cycle heats up, her gaffes and questionable statements could become a liability for the RNC's efforts to maintain a unified front and present a competent alternative to the Democratic party. Her defensive reaction only served to reinforce doubts about her intellect, with many interpreting her words as a roundabout admission of her perceived stupidity. The incident further fueled the perception that she lacks the knowledge and competence expected of someone in her high-ranking position within the RNC. Lara's numerical nonsense and subsequent defensive posturing have raised concerns among some Republicans about the leadership abilities of those in key positions within the party.