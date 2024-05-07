Sister Wives Meri Brown Teases a Passion Project, Fans Speculate a Tell-All Memoir

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been teasing an incredible passion project for weeks. Fans of the reality star have been anticipating a memoir detailing her failed marriage with Kody Brown, the couple were spiritually together before parting ways in January 2023. Since then Meri has been posting inspirational messages and documenting her single life on social media much to the delight of her fans. She released a promotional video of her new project on Instagram last week, "It's almost here! Are you ready? Click the link in my bio and follow along! #WorthyUp," Meri captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

In the clip, the TLC star can be seen sitting outside her home on her porch. A camera starts to come closer to her from the entrance of her cottage, dark music plays as it climbs the path. An audio commentary begins as the camera approaches Meri. Distinct voices can be heard accusing her, "Are you going to cry?", "Fake," "Freak," "Nobody loves you," etc. Meri's head appears to be down the entire time until the camera comes right on her face. The screen then freezes from monochrome to color and the TV personality looks solemnly into the camera as the film cuts. Meri can be heard saying, "I'm done allowing other people to tell me what I'm worthy of." The screen then lights up to the words "Worth Up... Monday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

As per The US Sun, fans gushed over the reveal, "I bet she wrote an all-tell book she’s going to release! I would so read that!" a few fans wrote. Some other fans replied, "I would read the *poop emoji* out of that book." "She would become a New York Times bestselling author if she did that," another fan said. "I would run to get that book," said a second fan. While many other fans speculated that Meri is launching a podcast soon. However, the link in her bio leads to the site WorthyUp which speaks of being an online community for individuals who want to connect and inspire each other with their phenomenal life journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

Meri described her passion project with a video and captioned it: "Worthy Up has been a passion project for me that has been in the works for quite a while, and I'm so excited to see it come to fruition! I've spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I'm going. I knew I had to Worthy Up! The community I've created is a place where I will be sharing my personal experiences of growth, and want to support you in yours, as well! Remember, simply because you exist, You are worthy!!" The site describes the online community as: "Worthy Up is your safe space to embrace community, celebration, and support on your journey to self-discovery. We curate experiences that inspire, empower, and honor vulnerability. We stand for confidence, authenticity, and the relentless pursuit of your best self." Meri will be taking the role of a mentor as described on her site: "Immerse yourself in Meri’s insights, wisdom, and the supportive community she has fostered. Join the movement, and let Meri be your mentor on the journey to discovering your inner strength."