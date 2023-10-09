Teen Mom icon Kailyn Lowry is keeping fans on their toes guessing as she strategically covered up her belly in a new video shared on Instagram, adding fuel to ongoing rumors about a potential pregnancy. The 31-year-old reality star provided a glimpse into her upcoming episode of the Barely Famous podcast, leaving fans speculating about what might be hidden under her carefully curated attire. In the Instagram reel, Lowry engages in an amusing conversation with Reb Masel, host of the Rebuttal Podcast. However, the camera remains strategically focused above Lowry’s waist, eluding any shots of her belly. The reality star opted for an oversized black sweater, further concealing any visual bump. Meanwhile, Masel donned a plunging floral dress, creating a playful and contrasting dynamic between the hosts.

The brief reel captured a humorous exchange between the two podcast hosts. Masel commented, "The difference between a prostitute and a lawyer; like different parts of the body truly. I sell my body and my voice." Lowry portrayed her styled blond hair in an updo bun, keeping the viewers’ attention away from any potential baby bump. The post was captioned, "I’ve been patiently waiting for this episode to drop," adding a slayer of curiosity and anticipation for her followers. Rumors buzzing around Lowry’s potential pregnancy have been circulating for months, with theories even suggesting the possibility of twins. Despite several speculations, the Teen Mom 2 alum has yet to confirm or deny any baby news. The rumor and curiosity deepened when exclusive pictures obtained by The U.S. Sun in early September showcased Lowry with a visible belly bump as she exited her podcast studio in Dover, Delaware.

Lowry was seen sporting a tight top and gray biker shorts. Lowry’s belly bump was on full display in the snapshot. A subsequent sighting near the end of September continued to ignite speculation as she donned a football T-shirt with the words "Game day, game day, game day" and sweatpants. Speculations of Lowry’s pregnancy initially surfaced in May, gaining attention as fans observed potential clues in her online posts. While promoting Hiya Health vitamins on camera, eagle-eyed fans noticed a colorful bracelet on her left wrist with the inscription "Mom of seven." This observation led to a wildfire of speculation that Lowry might be expecting twins, making her a mother of seven.

Lowry is already a mother to Isaac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln, nine, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lux and Creed, with ex, Chris Lopez. Additionally, reports suggest that Lowry secretly gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Elijah Scott in November 2022, named Rio. As fans eagerly await an official confirmation or announcement from Lowry, the speculation continues to intensify, creating a buzz around the Teen Mom star's potentially expanding family.

