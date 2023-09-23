Along with her music, Taylor Swift serves as a positive role model for young people. The Blank Space hitmaker urged her fans on Tuesday while encouraging them to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day. Swift empowered 35,000 first-time voters to register to vote in one day by posting a single Instagram story. In the run-up to the approaching midterm elections, the Lavender Haze songstress shared a statement and urged her followers to vote, “Are you registered to vote yet?” the Grammy winner wrote. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently,” she continued, pointing to her Eras Tour. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year,” Swift concluded the message with a link to Vote.org: “Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/nvrd.”

As per People, the results of the link in the pop star's statement urging her followers to exercise their right to vote were reported on X by Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. Over 35,000 new registrations were signed up, while an additional 50,000 persons confirmed their registrations. In addition, Hailey said there were 115% more 18-year-old registrants this year compared to last year, and she claimed that over 1.3 million people visited the site via her tweet.

The Cruel Summer singer was also praised by the CEO of Vote.org for her positive political voice. “Dear @taylorswift13 - may these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices!” she wrote. “Together, we make democracy shine!”

Dear @taylorswift13 - may these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices! 💌 With our collective efforts, we achieved:

👥35K+ registrations

🔍50K verifications

🎉115% ⬆️in 18yo registrants vs '22

📰1.3M+ webpage views

Together, we make democracy shine! 💫 — Andrea Hailey (@AndreaEHailey) September 20, 2023

Nick Morrow, the director of communications for Vote.org, also mentioned on X that the "site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes." He tweeted: "Fun fact: after @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!" #NVRD

Fun fact: after @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned! #NVRD https://t.co/L80M5KRakq — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) September 20, 2023

Swift had also urged her audience to vote earlier this year. She encouraged her Nashville followers to participate in the mayoral election in July. She had posted a selfie with an "I voted today" sticker on her Instagram story back then. "Hi, Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today.”

"We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years," Swift continued. "I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard." Since 2018, when she endorsed Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Tennessee, Swift has been outspoken about her political beliefs.

