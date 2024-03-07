When Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton Color Co-Ordinated at Biden’s Inauguration

Amidst a sea of red, white, and blue, the color purple stood out prominently. On the 2021 inauguration day, Vice President Kamala Harris marked a historic moment by swearing her oath of office while adorned in an eye-catching purple coat crafted by Christopher John Rogers.

Rogers is a rising talent in the world of fashion who happens to be a young black designer hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Complementing her outerwear was a matching dress courtesy of Sergio Hudson, another highly regarded black designer based in South Carolina.

In a captivating fashion tableau, Harris was not alone in her choice of the regal hue. Joining her at the ceremony were Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, both of whom arrived in attire featuring various shades of violet. Michelle Obama exuded elegance in a jumpsuit designed by Sergio Hudson, while Hillary Clinton showcased her unique style in a pantsuit from the renowned fashion house of Ralph Lauren.

This collective display of the color purple by these prominent figures during the inauguration sparked intrigue and led many observers to ponder the symbolic significance behind their choice of this distinctive color, as reported by L'officiel.

As reported by the New York Post, Vice President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton all chose to wear purple. Traditionally, purple is used as a symbol of bipartisanship, representing a blend of Republican red and Democratic blue. According to a Vanity Fair article, historically, the color purple has been a symbol of nobility and was particularly favored by suffragettes, along with white. In 1908, they selected the color to signify "the royal blood that runs through every suffragette's veins, the essence of freedom and dignity," as per the National Park Service.

Violet holds added significance for Harris, as she reportedly chose the color as a tribute to Shirley Chisholm. Chisholm, who was the first black woman to run for president in 1972 under the Democratic Party, frequently utilized the color purple in her campaign materials. Additionally, Chisholm holds the distinction of being the first Black woman elected to Congress, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Hillary Clinton confirmed that her choice of purple attire was intended to convey a message of unity. "I did wear purple with a purpose because I knew the theme that President Biden was striking was unity. I thought as you combine red and blue, the way that we are divided politically in our country, you get purple, I wanted just to send a bit of a symbolic message that we need to come together," Miss Clinton said, reported NDTV. Arriving at the inauguration alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, the former first lady donned a purple pantsuit paired with a coordinating scarf.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama made a different choice by selecting a plum and burgundy ensemble, accentuated with a striking statement belt. Her attire, created by Los Angeles-based designer Sergio Hudson, garnered widespread acclaim, with numerous individuals taking to social media to express their admiration for her fashion sense.

