It was a 'night of roasts' dedicated to the former NFL champion Tom Brady where he was accompanied by his friends, colleagues, and teammates at the Netflix comedy special. Among the attendees was reality star Kim Kardashian who was surprised by a joke made by Brady who took a dig at her controversial ex-husband, Kanye West.

The retired quarterback took the stage and quipped, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad." Brady's remark, meant to be funny, didn't impress Kardashian, as per Page Six.

As the camera panned to the SKIMS mogul, the 43-year-old held an uncomfortable smile while shaking her head. Meanwhile, the rest of the audience gasped out loud at the diss and then clapped at Brady's mockery of Ye's bond with his kids.

The Yeezy founder is a proud father to 10-year-old North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. West and Kardashian were married for six years before parting ways in November 2022 after the rapper's unhinged behavior online, followed by massive backlash for his anti-semitic remarks, strained their relationship.

Since their divorce, Kardashian has had a few casual relationships, while West married his former employee, architect Bianca Censori, two months post the finalization of their divorce. The former couple have been trying to co-parent their four kids since, keeping their differences aside which the Hulu star admitted in an interview as "really f*****g hard."

On Angie Martinez's IRL podcast in December 2022, Kardashian shared, "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" describing how she protected her kids from the outrageous headlines about their controversial father. "That is real, heavy, grownup s–t that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad."

In a separate interview with Vogue in February 2022, the mother of four detailed how she never belittles or speaks ill about West in front of their kids, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

The billionaire dated Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. after her divorce from West, rumor mills revealed she was romantically involved with Brady at some point. Kardashian addressed the same on the Netflix joke fest, referring to her infamous sex tape from the past. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not, I'd just release the tape."