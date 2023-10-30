Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, canceled her podcast, causing concern among her many listeners. This is the second time she has postponed a podcast episode due to health problems. She posted on the Instagram account of her Just Little Shady Podcast, "This week’s episode will be coming out a few days late.. on the plus side, that means there will be TWO episodes out in one week next week!"

She further added in her caption, "We feel so bad for the two-week-in-a-row delay, but I have absolutely no voice right now so I physically can’t record—or we would totally be pushing through and making it happen. With that being said... we still plan on having a special guest surprise in the next episode & getting some fun bonus content with them! If you’re part of the Patreon fam drop any games you would want us to do with our special guest in the bonus content in the comments on this post!" In the video attached along with the message, the fans can see the Halloween decorations in her opulent podcast studio.

As reported by The US Sun, many of her fans were supportive, wishing the celebrity well. One fan commented, "Get some well-deserved rest, Hailie. The true fans of the podcast will understand and will want you to get 100% better before you can film again. True fans will understand that you need to rest." Another one wrote, "Get well; we will wait for new episodes as long as necessary. Love you, love you." A third one highlighted "the spooky decor" and wrote, "Awww, definitely missing the show, but I hope you feel better! I love the spooky decor so much!!"A fourth one added, "I'll forgive you if you tell me where you got that ghost pillow!"

Her father, a Grammy winner, has often found inspiration in the 27-year-old influencer and podcaster. The first time Eminem rapped about her was in 1998 on 97 Bonnie and Clyde from The Slim Shady EP, and the most recent occasion was in 2010's Castle, which was composed as a sequence of letters to Hailie. Eminem spoke to Rolling Stone in 2004 about balancing his roles as a hip-hop icon and a parent to his daughter. He told the outlet, "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life. As far back as I can remember, even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech. I never wanted to compromise that, my artistic integrity. But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad. Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

