Ron DeSantis Supports Tech Giant Elon Musk Over Anti-Semitic Post on X: 'He Believes in America'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in favor of tech billionaire Elon Musk amid the anti-semitic post controversy. The X owner was accused of promoting a message on his platform, hurting Jewish sentiments. However, the Republican candidate came out in support of him, dismissing any ill intention. In fact, he called Musk a 'banner carrier of free speech.'

DeSantis urged that the Tesla owner has been an easy target ever since he purchased X, formerly Twitter. The 45-year-old Gov. spoke in an interview with CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, November 19, 2023, and clarified his stance on the controversial post. He defended the billionaire by calling [Musk] "a guy that believes in America."

The X post read, "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about Western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face; there it is."

Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.



I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing… — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) November 15, 2023

In response to this post, Musk wrote, "You have said the actual truth." When CNN's Jake Tapper showed this post to DeSantis, he said he never saw it on X. Rather, he defended the tech billionaire by saying he [Elon] had a "target on his back" from the time he bought the platform. He further explained his point of view.

"I know Elon Musk; I've never seen him do anything," DeSantis supported. "...I've never seen him indulge in any of that," adding, "So it is surprising if that's true. But I have not seen it. So I don't sit there and pass judgment on the fly," reported CNN.

To condemn Musk's anti-semitic comment, several big brands like Disney, Paramount, NBC Universal, Comcast, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN, paused their advertisements on X and deserted the social platform. The White House has also denounced it as "abhorrent."

However, the Florida Gov. praised, "Elon has had a target on his back ever since he purchased Twitter because I think he's taking it into a direction that a lot of people who are used to controlling the narrative don't like." Apparently, DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential bid live on X seven months after Musk purchased it. "I was a big supporter of him purchasing Twitter."

Jewish community slammed DeSantis for his mild response to Musk's controversial comment. Previously, in October, a Jewish Republican ripped the Florida Governor. Randy Fine, the only Jewish Republican in the Florida state legislature, admonished the 54-year-old for his lenient approach to anti-semitism in the sunshine state.

Fine alleged, "Governor DeSantis has taken longer to commemorate the deaths of six million Jews than it took the Allies to stop the deaths of six million more," reported The Hill. However, the Governor's press secretary, Bryan Griffin, slammed Fine in a statement. "When Joe Biden stood idly by, Ron DeSantis sent planes to bring over 700 Americans home." Meanwhile, Musk is threatening legal action against the brands that pulled their ads from his social platform X.

